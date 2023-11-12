Wienerberger: As a next step on the path towards achieving climate neutrality 2050, Wienerberger, a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, has upgraded its sustainability commitments in accordance with its three-year-rhythm. The new Sustainability Program 2026 builds on its predecessor, integrating lessons learned. Since the targets for 2023 have been fulfilled, they have been upgraded for the 2026 program. In the next three years, CO[2 ]emissions will be reduced further, split into three areas: direct emissions from primary energy sources and raw materials by 25% (scope 1), indirect emissions from electricity consumption and generation by 25% (scope 2) and emissions not produced by the company itself but by purchased goods ...

