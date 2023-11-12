BIGVITA Announces its New Product Line of Supplements with Specific Functions

This Revolution in the Health & Wellness Industry will Help People Get Exactly what they are Looking For instead of Getting Generalized Supplements & Multi-Vitamins.

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2023 / BIGVITA has proudly announced that it has introduced a wide range of new product line called '+ Series' to revolutionize the North American dietary supplements and multi-vitamins industry. The all-new '+ Series' by BIGVITA is aimed at fulfilling specific consumer needs instead of generalized multi-vitamins or general dietary supplements without specific functions. The company believes in making a meaningful impact on the health and wellness industry, and it is already getting an overwhelming response.

"Our R&D team works hard to monitor the current health needs of the people, and then develop the products accordingly to address those specific needs." Said the spokesperson of BIGVITA, while talking about the new product line, "Our team also ensures that each product meets the highest standards of excellence, and we care greatly about the quality and safety of our offerings." According to the BIGVITA spokesperson, the entire product line is manufactured in FDA-registered and GMP-compliant facilities to ensure the optimal quality standards. These standards are compliant with the standards set by the FDA, GMP and NPA, etc.

The most remarkable fact about BIGVITA is that its products are specifically designed to address the prevailing health concerns. For example, lung health products became an increasing concern for the general population in post-covid era. Therefore, lungs supplements that are specific to the lungs health and pulmonary conditions became one of the top priorities of the R&D team to develop supplements that are targeted to lung related conditions. As a result, Healthy Lungs + was developed. Similarly, Hair +, the hair product in the '+ Series', is targeted particularly developed to stimulate the hair growth and nourish the hair. Other popular products of this series include Liver Detox + and Immune +, each with its own benefits as the product names suggested.

In addition, the team at BIGVITA believes in innovation and quality to address the growing needs of the modern consumer. The Design Formula has been developed to leverage the synergy of ingredients to maximize the functions. Moreover, the company takes pride in using patented ingredients, such as AnaGainTM Nu, AlvioLife®. It also includes high quantity of key ingredients to guarantee the effectiveness. The research lab and production facilities are based in the United States, and they are compliant with the American standards of quality control. Furthermore, the innovative formula and ingredients are eco-friendly as the company uses glass instead of plastic, and the 80% materials from the packaging are recyclable.

For more information, please visit the website at:

www.bigvita.com

Company: BIGVITA

Contact: Jimmy Lee

URL: www.bigvita.com

Email: jimmy@lunainc.co

Phone: +1 833-222-3318

Address:

2108 N Street, STE N,

Sacramento, California USA 95618

SOURCE: BIGVITA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/802422/bigvita-announces-its-new-product-line-of-supplements-with-specific-functions