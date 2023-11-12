Mayr-Melnhof: At EUR 3,196.5 million, Mayr-Melnhof Group's consolidated sales were below the previous year's figure (1-3Q 2022: EUR 3,450.4 million). A primarily volume-related decline in the division MM Board & Paper contrasted with an acquisition- and price-related increase in the division MM Packaging. Operating profit decreased by EUR 292.4 million from EUR 452.2 million to EUR 159.8 million. Profit for the period decreased from EUR 315.2 million to EUR 91.2 million. "Due to our continuous efforts to expand our competitiveness and quality leadership as well as the recent strategic investments in our plants and sustainable, innovative packaging products, MM is very well positioned to manage the current difficult market situation and to create long-term added value for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...