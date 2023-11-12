Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 12.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Morgen ganz erheblicher "Frühaufstehervorteil"? % News % am Wochenende!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2023 | 14:26
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wolph Unveils Legion G-Series and Sol W-Series: Elevating Adventure and Wellness Accessories

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2023 / Wolph, the fast growing brand renowned for its commitment to innovative fitness and lifestyle products, proudly announces a significant expansion with the introduction of two compelling product lines: the Legion M-Series and Sol G-Series. Set to launch on the 22nd of November, just in time for Black Friday, these additions underscores Wolph's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its diverse clientele.

Legion M-Series: Rugged Urban Explorer

Breaking into the market with grit and style, the Legion G-Series offers a rugged urban variant to a beloved product that seamlessly transitions from city streets to outdoor landscapes. This backpack is designed to redefine versatility, a testament to Wolph's dedication to delivering functional yet stylish solutions for the modern adventurer.

Sol G-Series: Empowering Women on Their Wellness Journeys

Complementing this release is the Sol G-Series, a fusion of fitness and fashion designed specifically for the modern woman. Featuring lightweight Yoga duffle bag and Gym backpacks, this series empowers women on their active and wellness journeys. The Sol G-Series is a testament to Wolph's dedication to holistic well-being, offering a stylish and functional solution for the dynamic lifestyle of the modern woman.

"I am thrilled to share our latest endeavors with out customers. These releases showcase our commitment to elevating our output in this industry, to refine the norms of adventure and fitness style, offering affordable elegance to our community. So, I'm pretty excited to see how this new additions are received by our customers." said Etinosa Obanor, Founder & Director of Wolph

A Synergy of Style and Substance

Wolph invites enthusiasts, adventurers, and wellness seekers to explore the possibilities with the Legion M-Series and Sol G-Series. Mark your calendars for November 22nd, as these releases promise not just products but a lifestyle that embodies the spirit of Wolph.

About:

Wolph was founded with the goal of encouraging more people outdoors and physically active, by high quality travel & sporting goods for the fashionable and modern consumer.

In an era marked by increasing sedentary living, Wolph aims to inspire & support in it's clients, the passion for travel and outdoor living.

Find Us on Social Media:

Instagram
X(formerly Twitter)
Facebook

Media Contact

Organization: Wolph
Contact Person: Abigail Hendrik's
Website: https://Wolph.co.uk/
Email: Press@wolph.co.uk
City: London
Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Wolph

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/802425/wolph-unveils-legion-g-series-and-sol-w-series-elevating-adventure-and-wellness-accessories

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.