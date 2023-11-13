Regulatory News:

Verallia's Italian subsidiary Verallia Italia S.p.a., alongside several other local glass manufacturers, is subject to an investigation by the Italian Antitrust Authority concerning alleged anticompetitive conducts in the production and commercialization of glass wine bottles in Italy made from 2022 onwards.

On Wednesday, 8 November 2023, Authority officials carried out inspections at the main offices of the companies as well as national trade association Assovetro. Verallia has provided all requested information and is fully cooperating with the Authority in the course of this investigation.

As a reminder, compliance with regulation and business ethics is at the cornerstone of Verallia's values. The Group denies any inappropriate behavior and is confident that it will clarify the legitimacy of its position in relation to this investigation, the opening of which does not imply any finding of wrongdoing.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We are joining forces with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop beneficial and sustainable new solutions for all.

With around 10,000 employees and 34 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and the world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 10,000 businesses worldwide.

In 2022, Verallia produced more than 17 billion glass bottles and jars and posted revenue of €3.4 billion. Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and is included in the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, STOXX600, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indexes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231112374915/en/

Contacts:

Press

Annabel Fuder, Anne Mauvieux Isabelle Fillaud

verallia@wellcom.fr +33 (0)1 46 34 60 60