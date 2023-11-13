Researchers in Denmark have studied the technical and economic feasibility of biomethanation through large-scale PV power generation. They said that the intermittent PV-driven biomethanation process matches the efficiency of continuous processes after several days.Scientists from Denmark's Aarhus University have demonstrated the possibility of producing biomethane via photovoltaics. They considered how to implement the biomethanation process in PV-driven operations, where activity is shut off due to the lack of solar radiation. Biomethanation is the processing of organic materials into biogas, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...