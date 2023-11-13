Appointment to the management of PAREF - Anne Schwartz promoted as Deputy CEO

Anne Schwartz appointed Deputy CEO of PAREF.

With more than 20 years of expertise in real estate market, Anne Schwartz joined PAREF Group in 2019 as CEO of PAREF Gestion, to lead the development of the third-party asset management activities. Recognized for her leadership, Anne Schwartz began her career in asset management and real estate project management, then held different positions in fund management. She became Deputy CEO of AXA REIM SGP and member of the Executive Committee of AXA IM Real Assets.

In her new position, Anne Schwartz will be responsible for accelerating the deployment of the Group's strategic plan in France and abroad, working alongside with Antoine Castro, Chairman and CEO of PAREF. She will also support the development of the strategic plan "Create More", which aims to sustain growth and create value for clients, shareholders and stakeholders. In addition, with the support of Nicolas Gromakowski recently appointed as Deputy CEO of PAREF Gestion, Anne Schwartz will continue supervising the regulated management activities for third parties.

"I am very honored for this appointment and delighted to support Antoine Castro in the development of PAREF Group, a main actor in real estate management and a benchmark partner in France and abroad. I'm delighted to bring my vision and expertise to face the new challenges and look forward to continuing to strengthen the relationship of trust with our clients and shareholders." Anne Schwartz, Deputy CEO

"Having Anne Schwartz at my side is an opportunity and a privilege. Her knowledge of the Group, combined with her expertise and know-how in the real estate sector, are undeniable strengths to achieve our ambitious objectives." Antoine Castro, Chairman and CEO

Biography

Anne Schwartz began her career in asset management before holding various positions in real estate development and fund management, mainly at AXA Real Estate, where she became Deputy CEO of AXA REIM SGP, and a member of the executive committee of AXA IM Real Assets, in charge of managing various portfolios on behalf of third parties. In 2019, Anne Schwartz joined PAREF Gestion as CEO.

Anne Schwartz is a graduate from ESLSCA Business School Paris and holds a Master's degree in Real Estate, from the University of Paris-Est Creteil specializing in construction economics and real estate activities.

About PAREF Group

PAREF is a leading European player in real estate management, with over 30 years of experience and the aim of being one of the market leaders in real estate management based on its proven expertise.

Today, the Group operates in France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland and provides services across the entire value chain of real estate investment: investment, fund management, renovation and development project management, asset management, and property management. This 360° approach enables it to offer integrated and tailor-made services to institutional and retail investors.

The Group is committed to creating more value and sustainable growth and has put CSR concerns at the heart of its strategy.

As at June 30, 2023, PAREF Group manages over €3bn assets under management.

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR0010263202 - Ticker PAR.

More information on www.paref.com

