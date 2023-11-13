The US Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) has location-verified all solar projects above 1 MW in the United States and has organized them into a user-friendly map.From pv magazine USA The US Geological Survey (USGS) Energy Resources Program, in collaboration with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) Energy Markets and Policy Department, has created the US Large-Scale Solar Photovoltaic Database (USPVDB). This map, funded by the US Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office and USGS Energy Resources Program, monitors ground-mounted utility-scale solar ...

