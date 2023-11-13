SPI Energy Co., Ltd.: SPI Energy's Solar4America Technology Presenting American-Made Solar Modules at RE+ 2023 in Chicago

MCCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar, storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced its wholly owned Solar4America Technology Inc. (S4A) subsidiary, a Sacramento, California-based solar module manufacturer, will exhibit at booth 215 at RE+ 2023 in Chicago November 13-14.

"We are delighted to present our newest products and expansion plans in Chicago," said Denton Peng, Chairman of Solar4America Technology (S4A). "We will showcase American-made 410W solar modules for the residential market and 550W bi-facial solar modules designed for the C&I and utility markets."

"We are proud to have pioneered M10 cell technology solar modules in the US, and we have since become one of leading manufacturer of crystalline PV modules in the country" continued Peng. "In April, we announced our second American factory in Sumter, South Carolina. This facility will produce American-made solar modules, cells, and wafers. By early 2024, we expect to begin shipments of American-made solar modules with state-of-the-art domestic TOPCon solar cells to our partners."

The S4A solar module manufacturing facility in Sacramento currently has a capacity of 750MW annually. Between the California and South Carolina factories a total combined capacity of 2.4GW is expected by late 2024.





Currently, S4A manufactures a variety of modules such as residential 410W all-black and 550W bifacial for the C&I segment as well as legacy products like 60 cell 330W and 72 cell 410W.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar, storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in McClellan Park, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice which has solar wholesale distribution in Australia, as well as residential solar and roofing installation and solar module manufacturing under the Solar4America brand. SPI Solar and Orange Power which operate a commercial & utility solar division, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The SPI Solar commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green energy industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

