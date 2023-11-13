LasMeta Secures $700,000 in Seed Funding from Goldman Startups

HELSINKI, FINALND / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / LasMeta, a trailblazer in the web3 gaming landscape, is thrilled to announce a seed investment of $700,000 USD from Goldman Startups, which is headquartered in London, England a venture capital firm that supports innovation. This investment heralds a new era for LasMeta and is eager to bring a genuine VR and web3 gaming experience to the blockchain industry.

Developed by Bloklab Oy, which is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, LasMeta has emerged as a key player in the web3 gaming space by pushing the boundaries of gaming and virtual reality experiences. This seed funding round is a strong vote of confidence in LasMeta's approach and its potential to revolutionize the gaming industry.

With a clear vision for the future, LasMeta is now poised for a Serie A funding round to further consolidation its status as a pioneer in web3 gaming. "The partnership with Goldman Startups through this seed funding is a cornerstone in LasMeta's development. It is an affirmation of our direction and ambition. We are eagerly anticipating the unveiling of our VR poker gaming metaverse that promise to elevate the digital experience to unprecedented levels." stated Mert Eren Eröz, CEO and Founder of LasMeta.

LasMeta's commitment to innovation in VR and web3 gaming aligns with the industry's trajectory towards more immersive and interactive digital experiences. This commitment is also reflected in the anticipation around LasMeta's forthcoming Initial Coin Offering (ICO), which represents a significant step towards growing the company's reach and enhancing its platform's capabilities.

About LasMeta

Innovative "Virtual Reality" (VR) poker gaming platform that integrates cutting-edge technology to provide an exceptional gaming experience??. It stands out from its competitors by not being a gambling platform, but rather a completely free play-to-earn platform. This means players can enjoy the game without betting real money, and they also have the opportunity to earn while playing??.

The platform is AI-powered and merges blockchain technology with the Polygon Network and Unreal Engine 5 to create a unique and free-to-play gaming metaverse. It's possible for players to participate in games at no cost, and there's also the potential to generate income, for instance by owning a virtual poker casino within the platform?.

About Goldman Startups

Goldman Startups is a London-based venture capital firm that specializes in seeding and accelerating the growth of tech enterprises. With a portfolio that includes some of the most successful tech ventures, Goldman Startups plays a vital role in fostering technological advancement and innovation on a global scale.

