The system's manufacturer, Midea, is targeting UK homeowners with an all-in-one solution for managing PV, energy storage, heat pumps, and air conditioning.Global leading smart home appliances manufacturer Midea brought its MHELIOS energy management system to Europe for the first time at Solar and Storage Live 2023 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The Midea Home Energy Linkage Inverter Optimization System (MHELIOS) provides an all-in-one service for managing home energy use. MHELIOS has advanced DC power architecture, allowing it to store power from photovoltaics without AC conversion losses, according ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...