Bilia AB: Bilia appointed future importer for JLR brands in Norway and Sweden

Bilia has signed an agreement with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to become the official importer for JLR brands (Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, Jaguar) in Sweden and Norway. As part of the agreement, a joint venture, Bilia JLR Import AB, will be established between the two companies. The newly established joint venture agreement includes import operations for new car sales and aftermarket services. Importer offices will be located in Malmö and Oslo. The importing business is expected to commence by April 1, 2024.

"We are happy for the opportunity to be able to develop a close collaboration with JLR through the joint venture. Bilia's focus on customer experience, efficient processes, broad experience and strong position in Sweden and Norway, together with JLR's iconic brands and attractive product offering and investment in electrification will be a winning concept. This will strengthen us in establishing Bilia as an importer," says Per Avander, CEO Bilia AB.

"We have had good experiences as a retailer for JLR brands in Oslo for over a year now and are proud to expand the cooperation by becoming the JLR importer for both Norway and Sweden," says Frode Hebnes, CEO Bilia Norge AS.

JLR is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited and is headquartered in the United Kingdom. The net revenues for the fiscal year ending March 31 2022 were 22,8 billion GBP.

As part of Reimagine strategy, JLR is on a transformation journey towards becoming the world's leading modern luxury car manufacturer. JLR has recently moved to a House of Brands approach, to amplify the unique character of each of its brands - Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar - and accelerate the delivery of the company's vision, to become proud creators of the world's most desirable modern luxury automotive brands for the most discerning clients. From 2025 Jaguar will become a pure electric modern luxury brand with a dramatically beautiful new portfolio of emotionally engaging designs and pioneering next-generation technologies. On the other hand, Land Rover will continue to be present as a world-renowned and important heritage mark, remaining on vehicles, websites, social media and retail sites, underpinning the world-class Range Rover, Defender and Discovery brands.

Frank Wittemann, Managing Director JLR European Importer Region: 'We are delighted to embark on this new venture with Bilia and to establish a joint venture. In Bilia we have found a trusted partner to implement JLR's ambition of becoming a leading modern luxury car manufacturer in Norway and Sweden. Leveraging Bilia's local retailer expertise will enable us to strengthen our presence in the two countries and provide unforgettable curated experiences and services to our most discerning clients.'

Gothenburg, November 13, 2023

Bilia AB (publ)

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Bilia is one of Europe's largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus one auction site in Sweden.

Bilia's Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia's Car Business comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Mini, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Land Rover and XPENG as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Nissan and trucks from Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia's Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.