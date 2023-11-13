Hexatronic Group AB: Hexatronic signs a new SEK 500 million senior term loan facility

Press release

November 13, 2023

Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic signs a new SEK 500 million senior term loan facility

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) ("Hexatronic") has entered into a new senior term loan facility agreement of SEK 500 million with its existing lenders Danske Bank A/S, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and AB Svensk Exportkredit (the "Term Loan"). The Term Loan is a new facility in the existing agreement and subject to the same credit documentation and covenants.

The purpose of the Term Loan is to refinance SEK 500 million borrowed under Hexatronic's current revolving credit facilities, thereby providing financial flexibility. As the new Term Loan will be used to refinance the existing revolving credit facilities there is no impact on the company's net debt or leverage ratio. By the end of the third quarter the leverage ratio amounted to 1.8x*.

"During 2022 and 2023 we have made several important strategic investments to expand Hexatronic's offering in strategic markets to further diversify Hexatronic's business. Through this Term Loan, we refinance the company's revolving credit facility and thereby provide financial flexibility", says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic.

Gothenburg, November 13, 2023

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

* Financial net debt including lease liabilities / R12 EBITDA proforma.

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:00 p.m. CET on November 13, 2023.

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents - from telecom operators to network owners - and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

Attachment