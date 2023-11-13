NeoVolta Inc.: NeoVolta Reports Q4 Sales Surge As Popular NV14 Home Solar Energy Storage Battery Shows Near Six-Figure Gross Revenues Over Last Six Weeks

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. - a San Diego-based manufacturer of Smart Energy Storage Solutions - today announced that it is already nearing $1,000,000 in gross revenue for 2023 Q4, marking a tremendous 60% growth year over year.



"We are seeing a strong rebound in revenue now that the impacts of COVID 19 are receding and delays from installer implementation post California's Net Energy Metering 3 (NEM3), which went into effect April 14, 2023. New orders, after 3 consecutive quarters of moderate growth, are expected to gain increased momentum in the current quarter," said Brent Willson, CEO at NeoVolta Inc. "Additionally, NeoVolta has seen a significant increase in solar installer applications in the past two months," Willson added.

NeoVolta is proud to include new installers as part of a new direct marketing campaign that is gaining traction.

"We see that the independent solar dealer/installers had to make changes in the new NEM3 environment, and we are welcoming them as certified installers of NeoVolta home energy storage solution - a growing must in home solar energy solutions," Willson added.

NeoVolta's NV14 system was recognized as one of Solar Power World's Top Solar Storage Products for the third year in a row. The company also earned accolades in April 2022, as the NV14 was named one of the most affordable solar batteries in the U.S. in EnergySage's latest semi-annual Solar Marketplace Intel Report .

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops, and manufactures advanced energy storage systems for both residential and industrial use. Its storage solutions are engineered with lithium iron phosphate (LiFe(PO4)) battery chemistry, which is clean, nontoxic, and nonflammable. The residential-focused NeoVolta NV14 is equipped with a solar-rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery system, a 7,680-Watt inverter, and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. The system's 6,000-cycle battery life, one of the longest on the market, translates to 16.5 years of useful life, based on a full charge and discharge each day. The NV14 has passed the product safety standards set forth by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) for battery energy storage safety testing.

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: IR@NeoVolta.com or call us: 858-239-2029

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the future performance, reliability and safety of NeoVolta's NV14 storage system and the ability of the NV14 to be successfully integrated with residential backup generators. Although NeoVolta believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. NeoVolta has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of NeoVolta's Form 1-A filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. NeoVolta undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.