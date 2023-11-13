Anzeige
Montag, 13.11.2023
13.11.2023 | 12:46
Travis Perkins: Directorate change

DJ Travis Perkins: Directorate change 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Directorate change 
13-Nov-2023 / 11:14 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Directorate Change 
 
13 November 2023 
 
Further to its announcement of 11 July 2023 Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has agreed with Alan 
Williams that he will retire from his role as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") on 9 January 2024 and he will step down 
from the Company's board of Directors ("Board") at the conclusion of the Board's meeting on 23 January 2024. To enable 
a smooth transition to his successor Alan will remain employed with the Company until 31 January 2024. 
 
The Company further announces that Duncan Cooper will join the Company on 9 January 2024 as CFO and will be appointed 
as an Executive Director of the Company on that day. 
 
Enquiries: 
Robin Miller 
General Counsel & Company Secretary 
+44 (0)7515 197975 
robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk 
 
Notes: 
1. Full details of all payments made to and receivable by Alan Williams in respect of his services as a Director of the 
Company will be disclosed in the Director's Remuneration Report within the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the 
year ending 31 December 2023, and subsequent years if appropriate. To note the following: 
 
   -- Alan Williams' remuneration will be treated in accordance with the Company's approved Remuneration Policy 
  ("Policy") under which he is treated as a good leaver as he is retiring. He will remain eligible for salary and 
  benefits until he retires from the Company on 31 January 2024. 
   -- As a good leaver under the Policy Alan is eligible for a bonus in respect of the full 2023 performance 
  year and a pro-rata bonus for the 2024 performance year to the date of his retirement on 31 January 2024, if any is 
  paid. 50% of any bonus awarded will be paid in cash and 50% delivered in deferred shares under the Deferred Share 
  Bonus Plan ("DSBP"), which, if applicable, will be granted in accordance with the rules of the DSBP in 2024 and 
  2025 (for the 2023 and 2024 performance periods, respectively). 
   -- As a good leaver Alan's unvested Restricted Share Plan awards will vest on their normal vesting dates, be 
  subject to time pro-ration and will remain subject to applicable holding periods. Alan's existing Deferred Share 
  Bonus Plan award will vest in full on its normal vesting date and will remain subject to the applicable holding 
  period. All other long term incentive plan awards have vested but are, and will remain, subject to their 
  applicable holding periods. 
   -- Alan will not receive any payments or compensation for loss of office. 
   -- Alan will continue to meet the shareholding requirement policy for a period of two years after ceasing to 
  be a Director of the Company on 23 January 2024. 
 
2. All information required to be disclosed in respect of the appointment of Duncan Cooper under Listing Rule 9.6.13 
was disclosed in the Company's announcement of 11 July 2023. 
=- Ends -- 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  284268 
EQS News ID:  1771303 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1771303&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2023 06:14 ET (11:14 GMT)

