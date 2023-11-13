Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Die nächste 5.000%-Kursrakete vor Abflug?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
13.11.23
10:42 Uhr
5,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5505,65013:34
5,6005,65013:33
PR Newswire
13.11.2023 | 12:48
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Notice of Results (Trading Update)

Rightmove Plc - Notice of Results (Trading Update)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13


13 November 2023

RIGHTMOVE PLC

ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRADING UPDATE AND INVESTOR DAY

Rightmove announces that a trading update will be published at 7.00am on the morning of Monday 27 November 2023 and that an Investor Day will be held later that day at the London Stock Exchange. Enquiries in relation to attending the Investor Day should be made to Powerscourt (details below).

Enquiries:

Investor Relations

Investor.Relations@rightmove.co.uk

Powerscourt

rightmove@powerscourt-group.com

Carolyn Pollard

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk


Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.