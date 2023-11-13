Rightmove Plc - Notice of Results (Trading Update)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13





13 November 2023

RIGHTMOVE PLC

ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRADING UPDATE AND INVESTOR DAY

Rightmove announces that a trading update will be published at 7.00am on the morning of Monday 27 November 2023 and that an Investor Day will be held later that day at the London Stock Exchange. Enquiries in relation to attending the Investor Day should be made to Powerscourt (details below).

Enquiries:

Investor Relations

Investor.Relations@rightmove.co.uk

Powerscourt

rightmove@powerscourt-group.com

Carolyn Pollard

Company Secretary