Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2023) - Magna Mining Inc (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQB: MGMNF) (FSE: 8YD) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Huffman to the full-time position of Chief Operating Officer, effective today.

Jason Jessup, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We are excited to be able to announce the appointment of Jeff Huffman as our COO. Like many of the existing executives at Magna Mining, Jeff was an integral part of the team at FNX Mining, so his experience, knowledge, and operating culture are well aligned with Magna's long-term growth objectives. Jeff brings a high level of operating leadership experience and expertise into our company, which will help us continue to make the right decisions as we progress towards advanced exploration at Crean Hill and ultimately commercial production. Our ability to recruit someone of Jeff's calibre and operating experience is a testament to the quality of the company we are building."

Jeff Huffman commented, "Having closely followed Magna since the inception of the company, I am a firm believer in the strategy and vision that Magna has outlined and vigorously pursued. Sudbury is a world-class mining camp and it is abundantly clear, as has been demonstrated in the past, that there is room and opportunity for a junior miner to participate in the region's mining industry successfully. I look forward to working with this great team, with exceptional properties that already have multiple large, well-defined deposits close to the surface, including high-grade footwall zones. Along with their existing permits, low projected capital costs, and the possibility of near-term cash flow from ore selling, Magna is exceptionally well positioned to take the step from explorer and developer to producer. As we focus on developing our existing projects, there is also the prospect of further consolidation in Sudbury to bring additional ore streams online in the near term. I am looking forward to helping build the next producing Canadian nickel mining company."

Mr. Huffman is joining Magna from Dumas Contracting Ltd. ("Dumas"), where he served as the President and COO. Over his 5 years with Dumas, Mr. Huffman led the transition of the business into a growth cycle, led the introduction of new technologies, and improved business management methodologies while remaining at industry-leading profitability margins. Under Mr. Huffman's leadership over the past 2 years, Dumas demonstrated their best safety record since its inception in 1994. Before his position at Dumas, Mr. Huffman was the Mine Manager for North American Palladium's Lac des Iles Mine. He was instrumental in leading the planning and execution of a complete transition in underground mining methodology, which ultimately contributed to NAP being acquired for C$1B in 2019. From 2003 to 2015, Mr. Huffman held several positions of increasing mine management responsibility in Sudbury while employed by Falconbridge/Xstrata Nickel and FNX Mining/KGHM International. Mr. Huffman is a proud graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines, acquired his MBA from Athabasca University and holds a designation as a Project Management Professional (PMP).

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining is an exploration and development company focused on nickel, copper and PGM projects in the Sudbury Region of Ontario, Canada. The Company's flagship asset is the past producing Shakespeare Mine which has major permits for the construction of a 4500 tonne per day open pit mine, processing plant and tailings storage facility and is surrounded by a contiguous 180km2 prospective land package. Crean Hill is a past producing nickel, copper and PGM mine with a NI 43-101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment dated July 2023. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.magnamining.com).

