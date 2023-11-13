HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zura Bio Limited (Nasdaq: ZURA) ("Zura Bio") a multi-asset clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and recent business highlights.

" In the third quarter, Zura Bio made significant progress in its strategic planning across various key areas, including Clinical, Regulatory, CMC, and Translational Science. This progress positions Zura Bio for clinical trial readiness in 2024," stated Dr. Someit Sidhu, Chief Executive Officer of Zura Bio. " In support of the upcoming clinical trial for ZB-168, an anti-IL-7R monoclonal antibody intended for the treatment of alopecia areata, we achieved several milestones. These include the submission and feedback from a Type B meeting request to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the transfer of technology to our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization, and the selection of a Contract Research Organization to assist with site selection and the initiation of trial activities in the coming months. Furthermore, we are excited to announce our collaboration with the Benaroya Research Institute through a sponsored research agreement. This collaboration aims to further our understanding of the pivotal role of IL-7Ra in TSLP and IL-7 signaling pathways. As we continue to strengthen our scientific rationale and gather more data, we look forward to sharing additional insights. Beyond our work on ZB-168, we are actively engaged in planning and collaboration with thought leaders and experts to advance our leading asset, ZB-106, in the treatment of systemic sclerosis and hidradenitis suppurativa. We anticipate commencing clinical activities in the second half of 2024."

THIRD QUARTER 2023 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Progressed planning across three indications: ZB-168 is the first clinical trial to initiate in 2024 in alopecia areata, followed by ZB-106 clinical trials in 2H-2024 for systemic sclerosis and hidradenitis suppurativa.

Entered into a sponsored research agreement with Benaroya Research Institute, focused on further characterizing the pivotal role of Interleukin-7 receptor alpha (IL-7Ra) in Thymic Stromal Lymphopoietin (TSLP) and Interleukin-7 (IL-7) signaling pathways and leveraging the expertise of Dr. Steve Ziegler, a world-renown authority in TSLP and IL-7 biology. This collaboration will further characterize the critical role of IL-7Ra in regulating these pathways and the potential impact on immune and inflammatory disorders.? ?(Press Release, September 12, 2023)

THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents were $103.9 million as of September 30, 2023, as compared to $1.6 million as of December 31, 2022. The increased cash balance is primarily due to the aggregate of capital raised from closing of the Business Combination Agreement in March 2023 and the private placement transaction in April 2023. Zura Bio anticipates that its cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to fund its planned operations into 2026.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses were $4.0 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $0.4 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to $3.1 million in expenses for manufacturing clinical trial materials and an increase of $0.5 million incurred for clinical and regulatory consulting services.

General and Administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses were $6.2 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $0.7 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. This increase was primarily due to additional compensation for personnel in executive and administrative functions and increased legal and accounting costs to support ongoing operations as a public company.

Net loss: Net loss for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, was $8.3 million or $(0.18) per share compared to $1.1 million or $(2.87) per share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

IMPORTANT UPCOMING ANTICIPATED EVENTS FOR ZURA BIO

ZB-106 (tibulizumab): Initiate Phase 2 trials of ZB-106, an anti-IL-17 and anti-BAFF dual antagonist, for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and hidradenitis suppurativa in 2H-2024.

ZB-168: Initiate Phase 2 trial of ZB-168, an anti-IL-7Ra inhibitor, in 2024. Pending Phase 2 IL-7R external catalysts in ulcerative colitis, atopic dermatitis and additional TSLP driven catalysts.

ZB-880 (torudokimab): Conduct all necessary CMC and regulatory readiness to prepare ZB-880, an anti-IL-33 antibody, for Phase 2 in allergy or respiratory related indications. Pending Phase 2 and Phase 3 external catalysts in asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

ABOUT ZURA BIO

Zura Bio is a multi-asset clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. Currently, Zura Bio is developing three assets which have completed Phase 1/1b studies and are Phase 2 ready. The company is developing a portfolio of therapeutic indications for ZB-106 (tibulizumab), ZB-168, and ZB-880 (torudokimab) with a goal of demonstrating their efficacy, safety, and dosing convenience in immune and inflammatory disorders, including systemic sclerosis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and other novel indications with unmet needs.

ABOUT ZB-106 (tibulizumab)

ZB-106 (tibulizumab) is a potential first-in-class, anti-IL-17 and anti-BAFF dual antagonist that Zura Bio plans to develop for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and hidradenitis suppurativa. ZB-106 is an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of Taltz® (ixekizumab) and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF. ZB-106 has been assessed in two Phase 1b studies completed in rheumatoid arthritis and Sjögren's syndrome. The safety profile to date appears to be acceptable, with no new findings relative to known IL-17 and BAFF inhibitors. Chronic toxicology studies have been completed with no adverse drug-related findings. Phase 2 clinical trials of ZB-106 in systemic sclerosis and hidradenitis suppurativa are planned to initiate 2H-2024.

ABOUT ZB-168

ZB-168 is a fully human, high affinity monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain ("IL-7R") alpha. IL-7Ra sits at the nexus of two key immune pathways (IL-7 and TSLP), thus inhibiting IL-7Ra has the potential to block activation through both of these pathways. As a result, we believe ZB-168 could be therapeutically beneficial in a broad set of indications where the IL-7 or TSLP pathways may be involved. ZB-168 has been assessed in Phase 1/1b clinical studies in Type 1 diabetes and multiple sclerosis. Safety and pharmacokinetics were evaluated and the safety profiles from these studies support further development. A Phase 2 clinical trial of ZB-168 in alopecia areata is planned to initiate in 2024.

ZURA BIO LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,859 $ 1,567 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 733 209 Total current assets 104,592 1,776 Deferred offering costs - 3,486 Total assets $ 104,592 $ 5,262 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Shares, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 17,012 $ 4,428 Note payable - 7,756 Research and development license consideration liability - 2,634 Total current liabilities 17,012 14,818 Private placement warrants 1,950 - Total liabilities 18,962 14,818 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Convertible preferred shares Series A-1 convertible preferred shares, $0.001 par value, -0- and 13,510,415 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - 12,500 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 20,875 10,000 Shareholders' Equity (Deficit): Preferred Shares, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 and -0- authorized as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; -0- issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Class A Ordinary Shares, $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 authorized, 43,093,685 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023; 1,884,649 authorized, 383,480 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 4 - Additional paid-in capital 158,231 - Accumulated deficit (95,021 ) (32,056 ) Total Zura Bio Limited shareholders' equity (deficit) 63,214 (32,056 ) Noncontrolling interest 1,541 - Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 64,755 (32,056 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred shares, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 104,592 $ 5,262

ZURA BIO LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months

Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 3,965 $ 415 $ 37,079 General and administrative 6,222 653 14,732 Total operating expenses 10,187 1,068 51,811 Loss from operations (10,187 ) (1,068 ) (51,811 ) Other expense/(income), net: Other income, net 4 34 7 Interest Income (815 ) - (816 ) Dividend income (987 ) (1,392 ) Change in fair value of private placement warrants (119 ) - 236 Change in fair value of note payable - - 2,244 Total other expense/(income), net (1,917 ) 34 279 Loss before income taxes (8,270 ) (1,102 ) (52,090 ) Income tax benefit - - - Net loss before redeemable noncontrolling interest (8,270 ) (1,102 ) (52,090 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest - - 203 Net loss (8,270 ) (1,102 ) (51,887 ) Adjustment to Zura subsidiary's preferred stock to redemption - - (203 ) Deemed dividend to redeemable noncontrolling interest - - (10,875 ) Net loss attributable to Class A Ordinary Shareholders of Zura $ (8,270 ) $ (1,102 ) $ (62,965 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A Ordinary Shareholders of Zura, basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (2.87 ) $ (2.22 ) Weighted-average Class A Ordinary Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A Ordinary Shareholders of Zura, basic and diluted 46,876,344 383,480 28,402,487

