TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire Petroleum (NYSE American: EP) ("Empire" or the "Company"), an oil and gas company with producing assets in New Mexico, North Dakota, Montana, Texas and Louisiana, today announced operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2023. In addition, the Company provided an update on its targeted drilling program underway at its Starbuck field in North Dakota (the "Starbuck Drilling Program").
KEY THIRD QUARTER 2023 AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS
- Posted net sales volumes of 2,048 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("Boe/d") (64% oil, 19% natural gas liquids ("NGLs") and 17% natural gas) compared to 2,135 Boe/d (66% oil, 16% NGLs, and 18% natural gas) for the second quarter of 2023. Sales volumes for the third quarter of 2022 were 2,232 Boe/d (60% oil, 21% NGLs, and 19% natural gas);
- Reported product revenue of $10.3 million, a net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, and an Adjusted Net Loss1 of $1.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share;
- Generated Adjusted EBITDA1 of $0.1 million;
- Ended the third quarter of 2023 with approximately $11.3 million of liquidity;
- Executed on a number of strategic initiatives designed to support the capital structure and near to mid-term asset development plans for the Company, including:
- The Company and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Evolution Master Fund, Ltd. ("EEMF") - Empire's largest shareholder - collectively acquired strategic additional working interests in August in the Company's three properties located in Lea County, New Mexico, including Eunice Monument South Unit A, Eunice Monument South Unit B, and Arrowhead Grayburg Unit;
- Secured bridge loans in September collectively totaling $10 million, including $5 million each from Phil Mulacek, Empire's Chair of the Board of Directors, and EEMF, with the primary purpose of funding the Company's targeted Starbuck Drilling Program; and
- Commenced the targeted Starbuck Drilling Program in October during which the Company expects to drill 10 to 14 wells at an estimated total cost of $20 million to $22 million.
- Initial well log results on the first two wells that have been drilled to target depth have shown positive indicators that materially exceed Empire's initial expectations as to the targeted reservoir's porosity and thickness.
1.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Information" section later in this release for more information, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
Mike Morrisett, President and Chief Executive Officer of Empire, commented, "We were pleased to see improvement in commodity prices during the third quarter. This timing is ideal as we continue to progress through our development campaign that began in the latter part of 2022 on our North Dakota assets and materially expanded in the second half of 2023 with the recent kick off of the Starbuck Drilling Program."
Mr. Morrisett continued, "Our capital development programs are designed to drive a meaningful increase in production levels and cash flow for the near and long-term benefit of our shareholders. A lot of time and effort was spent developing the programs and the positive initial results from the well logs on our first two wells being drilled is another clear indicator that all of the planning was well worth the effort. I want to thank everyone involved for their hard work and dedication as we continue to successfully execute our targeted development activities."
Phil Mulacek, Chair of the Board of Empire, further commented, "We are clearly encouraged with the initial well log results from the first two wells of the Starbuck Drilling Program. We look forward to drilling targeted laterals of 5,000 to 6,500 feet within the target Upper Charles Formation. Loans have been advanced to the Company to fund the drilling and completion activities. As we move through our drilling program, we will continue to apply the lessons learned to improve overall performance of a target production growth."
FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
% Change Q3 2023 vs. Q2 2023
Q3 2022
% Change Q3 2023 vs. Q3 2022
Net sales (Boe/d)
2,048
2,135
(4
%)
2,232
(8
%)
Net sales (Boe)
188.396
194,306
(3
%)
205,380
(8
%)
Realized price - all products ($/Boe)
$
54.75
$
50.22
9
%
$
68.03
(20
%)
Product Revenue ($M)
$
10,315
$
9,758
(6
%)
$
13,973
(35
%)
Net income (loss) ($M)
$
(2,748)
$
(2,465)
(11
%)
$
216
NM
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) ($M)
$
(1,462)
$
(2,398)
39
%
$
90
NM
Adjusted EBITDA ($M)
$
134
$
171
(22
%)
$
4,799
(97
%)
NM - Not meaningful due to a change in signs.
Net sales volumes were 2,048 Boe/d, including 1,306 barrels of oil per day; 387 barrels of NGLs per day, and 2,129 thousand cubic feet per day ("Mcf/d"), or 355 Boe/d, of natural gas. This is compared to net sales volumes for the second quarter of 2023 of 2,135 Boe/d, including 1,411 barrels of oil per day; 337 barrels of NGLs per day, and 2,322 thousand cubic feet per day ("Mcf/d"), or 387 Boe/d, of natural gas. Primarily driving the quarterly sequential decrease was lower oil sales volumes associated with Empire's assets in New Mexico due to an annual turnaround of the Eunice Monument South Unit waterflood central facility. The Company looks forward to increasing its North Dakota asset production profile over the near to mid-term through its Starbuck Drilling Program currently underway that is targeted to drill up to 14 high rate-of-return wells.
Empire reported $10.3 million of product revenue versus $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. Offsetting the increase in realized crude oil and natural gas sales pricing, was lower sales volumes for crude oil and natural gas as well as lower NGLs realized pricing. This was partially offset by a 16% increase in sequential NGLs sales volumes primarily associated with the Company's New Mexico assets due to increasing gas well output to capitalize on higher natural gas pricing.
Lease operating expenses were $7.1 million in both the third and second quarter of 2023. On a Boe basis, third quarter lease operating expenses were $37.42 per Boe versus $36.54 per Boe for the second quarter.
Production and ad valorem taxes were $0.8 million, which was a slight increase from $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, and were 7.7% and 7.4% of total product revenue, respectively, for the third and second quarters of 2023.
General and administrative ("G&A") expense, excluding share-based compensation expense, was $2.6 million ($13.70 per Boe) versus $1.9 million ($9.75 per Boe) for the second quarter of 2023.
Empire recorded a net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. The Company posted an Adjusted Net Loss for the third quarter of $1.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, versus an Adjusted Net Loss of $2.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA was $0.1 million versus $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2023.
CAPITAL SPENDING, BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY
For the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company invested approximately $2.5 million and $5.6 million, respectively, in capital expenditures primarily related to recompletion and other activities in multiple states as Empire seeks to bring production online from existing wells, as well as expenditures related to the Company's new horizontal drilling in North Dakota.
Total liquidity at the end of the third quarter of 2023 was $11.3 million, including $11.0 million of cash and $0.3 million of availability on the Company's credit facility. Empire remains squarely focused on continuing to execute on its strategy to remain financially conservative and target opportunities that provide long-term value for the Company's shareholders.
DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM UPDATE
The Company is drilling the first two of ten to 14 wells to begin the 2023-2024 Starbuck Drilling Program. The first well was spud on October 11, 2023 and drilled to a depth of approximately 3,600 feet, thereby penetrating the targeted Upper Charles Formation.
- The development plan is to drill and log a vertical well, then build a radius and cement casing across the vertical and radius, and lastly a horizontal section is drilled and completed. The post drill results to date indicate the reservoir at three times thicker than pre-drill estimates and porosities that are three to six times better than pre-drill estimates. Oil and gas was observed at surface with higher than expected pore pressures. The Company expects the first well to be completed in the next 15 to 20 days.
- The Company looks forward to keeping investors apprised of its progress.
ABOUT EMPIRE PETROLEUM
Empire Petroleum Corporation is a publicly traded, Tulsa-based oil and gas company with current producing assets in Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, Montana, and New Mexico. Management is focused on organic growth and targeted acquisitions of proved developed assets with synergies with its existing portfolio of wells. More information about Empire can be found at www.empirepetroleumcorp.com.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company's estimates, strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and its other filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to acquire productive oil and/or gas properties or to successfully drill and complete oil and/or gas wells on such properties, general economic conditions both domestically and abroad, and other risks and uncertainties related to the conduct of business by the Company. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations, or otherwise.
|EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Revenue:
|Oil Sales
$
9,492,127
$
9,147,611
$
11,501,521
$
27,578,453
$
35,247,309
|Gas Sales (1)
411,217
248,686
1,526,148
1,315,938
3,731,946
|Natural Gas Liquids ("NGLs") Sales (1)
411,624
362,181
945,317
1,278,759
3,201,947
|Total Product Revenues
10,314,968
9,758,478
13,972,986
30,173,150
42,181,202
|Other
17,050
18,361
22,921
54,775
71,877
|Gain (Loss) on Derivatives
(1,185,921
)
(66,657
)
42,474
(1,319,401
)
(93,740
)
|Total Revenue
9,146,097
9,710,182
14,038,381
28,908,524
42,159,339
|Costs and Expenses:
|Lease Operating Expense
7,050,054
7,099,000
7,751,755
20,669,217
16,981,057
|Production and Ad Valorem Taxes
792,241
721,275
1,112,246
2,271,630
3,151,325
|Depletion, Depreciation & Amortization
727,943
711,042
539,543
2,061,474
1,429,788
|Accretion of Asset Retirement Obligation
470,505
405,361
342,619
1,277,141
1,009,107
|General and Administrative Expense:
|General and Administrative
2,580,464
1,894,204
2,040,418
7,497,947
6,915,068
|Stock-Based Compensation
158,792
1,180,806
809,641
2,289,237
1,672,823
|Total General and Administrative Expense
2,739,256
3,075,010
2,850,059
9,787,184
8,587,891
|Total Cost and Expenses
11,779,999
12,011,688
12,596,222
36,066,646
31,159,168
|Operating Income (Loss)
(2,633,902
)
(2,301,506
)
1,442,159
(7,158,122
)
11,000,171
|Other Income and (Expense):
|Interest Expense
(249,796
)
(184,887
)
(125,330
)
(671,982
)
(347,763
)
|Other Income (Expense)
1,350
21,484
(1,100,888
)
23,256
(1,278,760
)
|Income (Loss) before Taxes
(2,882,348
)
(2,464,909
)
215,941
(7,806,848
)
9,373,648
|Income Tax (Provision) Benefit
134,720
-
-
134,720
-
|Net Income (Loss)
$
(2,747,628
)
$
(2,464,909
)
$
215,941
$
(7,672,128
)
$
9,373,648
|Net Income (Loss) per Common Share:
|Basic
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.11
)
$
0.01
$
(0.34
)
$
0.45
|Diluted
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.11
)
$
0.01
$
(0.34
)
$
0.41
|Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
22,727,639
22,105,704
21,651,383
22,320,207
20,654,294
|Diluted
22,727,639
22,105,704
24,065,485
22,320,207
22,778,836
(1)
|Presentation for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 reflects reclassification of gathering and processing costs from lease operating expense, which is consistent with the presentation of results for the first three quarters of 2023
|EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|Condensed Operating Data
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net Production Volumes:
|Oil (Bbl)
120,177
128,413
123,804
368,847
361,226
|Natural gas (Mcf)
195,908
211,293
231,522
638,419
653,829
|Natural gas liquids (Bbl)
35,568
30,678
42,989
106,002
121,658
|Total (Boe)
188,396
194,306
205,380
581,251
591,855
|Average daily equivalent sales (Boe/d)
2,048
2,135
2,232
2,129
2,168
|Average Price per Unit:
|Oil ($/Bbl)
$
78.98
$
71.24
$
92.90
$
74.77
$
97.58
|Natural gas ($/Mcf)
$
2.10
$
1.18
$
6.59
$
2.06
$
5.71
|Natural gas liquids ($/Bbl)
$
11.57
$
11.81
$
21.99
$
12.06
$
26.32
|Total ($/Boe)
$
54.75
$
50.22
$
68.03
$
51.91
$
71.27
|Operating Costs and Expenses per Boe:
|Lease operating expense
$
37.42
$
36.54
$
37.74
$
35.56
$
28.69
|Production and ad valorem taxes
$
4.21
$
3.71
$
5.42
$
3.91
$
5.32
|Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
$
6.36
$
5.75
$
4.30
$
5.74
$
4.12
|General & administrative expense:
|General & administrative expense
$
13.70
$
9.75
$
9.93
$
12.90
$
11.68
|Stock-based compensation
$
0.84
$
6.08
$
3.94
$
3.94
$
2.83
|Total general & administrative expense
$
14.54
$
15.83
$
13.88
$
16.84
$
14.51
|EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
2023
2022
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
$
11,034,834
$
11,944,442
|Accounts Receivable
7,226,146
7,780,239
|Derivative Instruments
-
121,584
|Inventory - Oil in Tanks
1,564,684
1,840,274
|Prepaids
591,732
1,048,434
|Total Current Assets
20,417,396
22,734,973
|Property and Equipment:
|Oil and Natural Gas Properties, Successful Efforts
74,620,878
63,986,339
|Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Impairment
(22,014,050
)
(20,116,696
)
|Total Oil and Gas Properties, Net
52,606,828
43,869,643
|Other Property and Equipment, Net
1,867,911
1,441,529
|Total Property and Equipment, Net
54,474,739
45,311,172
|Sinking Fund
-
2,779,000
|Utility and Other Deposits
1,374,771
719,930
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
76,266,906
$
71,545,075
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts Payable
$
6,051,027
$
5,843,366
|Accrued Expenses
5,726,117
9,461,010
|Derivative Instruments
1,053,606
-
|Current Portion of Lease Liability
424,819
256,975
|Term Note Payable - Related Party
1,060,004
-
|Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
4,549,585
2,059,309
|Total Current Liabilities
18,865,158
17,620,660
|Long-Term Debt
116,507
4,063,115
|Bridge Loans - Related Parties
10,000,000
-
|Term Note Payable - Related Party
-
1,076,987
|Lease Liability
654,524
547,692
|Derivative Instruments
59,949
-
|Asset Retirement Obligations
27,742,852
25,000,740
|Total Liabilities
57,438,990
48,309,194
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Series A Preferred Stock - $.001 Par Value, 10,000,000 Shares Authorized, 6 and 6 Shares Issued and Outstanding, Respectively
-
-
|Common Stock - $.001 Par Value, 190,000,000 Shares Authorized, 22,892,280 and 22,093,503 Shares Issued and Outstanding, Respectively
82,414
81,615
|Additional Paid-in Capital
78,566,843
75,303,479
|Accumulated Deficit
(59,821,341
)
(52,149,213
)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
18,827,916
23,235,881
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
76,266,906
$
71,545,075
|EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
|Net Income (Loss)
$
(2,747,628
)
$
(2,464,909
)
$
215,941
$
(7,672,128
)
$
9,373,648
|Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash
|Provided By Operating Activities:
|Stock Compensation and Issuances
158,792
1,180,806
809,636
2,289,237
1,672,823
|Amortization of Right of Use Assets
124,171
87,560
44,627
287,956
135,234
|Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
727,943
711,042
539,543
2,061,474
1,429,788
|Accretion of Asset Retirement Obligation
470,505
405,361
342,619
1,277,141
1,009,107
|(Gain) Loss on Derivatives
1,185,921
66,657
(42,474
)
1,319,401
93,740
|Settlement on or Purchases of Derivative Instruments
(45,855
)
-
(83,914
)
(87,042
)
(244,805
)
|Loss on XTO Final Settlement
-
-
1,448,363
-
1,448,363
|PIE-Related Expense
-
-
1,399,030
-
1,399,030
|Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
|Accounts Receivable
467,151
(1,189,280
)
1,417,093
(1,572,038
)
304,009
|Inventory, Oil in Tanks
(26,255
)
155,057
(412,768
)
(292,057
)
(567,477
)
|Prepaids, Current
202,867
618,737
(184,958
)
911,416
(45,362
)
|Accounts Payable
1,892,377
(1,587,886
)
(1,459,997
)
194,438
(2,464,573
)
|Accrued Expenses
(89,808
)
(464,538
)
(208,689
)
(3,732,113
)
1,480,826
|Other Long Term Assets and Liabilities
(292,782
)
(436,523
)
39,026
(942,916
)
(117,185
)
|Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities
2,027,399
(2,917,916
)
3,863,078
5,957,231
)
14,907,166
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Acquisition of Oil and Natural Gas Properties
(1,424,419
)
(670,000
)
-
(2,094,419
)
(2,205,000
)
|Additions to Oil and Natural Gas Properties
(2,468,688
)
(917,843
)
(276,024
)
(5,596,535
)
(1,502,900
)
|Purchase of Other Fixed Assets
(26,478
)
(125,866
)
(189,179
)
(179,514
)
(307,787
)
|Cash Paid for Right of Use Assets
(223,606
)
(117,560
)
(44,009
)
(427,711
)
(135,244
)
|Sinking Fund Deposit
-
-
-
2,779,000
(640,000
)
|Net Cash Used In Investing Activities
(4,143,191
)
(1,831,269
)
(509,212
)
(5,519,179
)
(4,790,931
)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Principal Payments of Debt
(644,224
)
(719,838
)
(1,384,167
)
(1,933,198
)
(1,384,167
)
|Proceeds from Bridge Loans and Related Parties
10,000,000
-
922,388
10,000,000
-
|Proceeds from Option and Warrant Exercises
2,500,000
-
405,220
2,500,000
3,389,903
|Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Financing Activities
11,855,776
(719,838
)
(56,559
)
10,566,802
2,005,736
|Net Change in Cash
9,739,984
(5,469,023
)
3,297,307
(909,608
)
12,121,971
|Cash - Beginning of Period
1,294,850
6,763,873
12,436,535
11,944,442
3,611,871
|Cash - End of Period
$
11,034,834
$
1,294,850
$
15,733,842
$
11,034,834
$
15,733,842
|Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
|Cash Paid for Interest
$
398,033
$
292,022
Empire Petroleum Corporation
Non-GAAP Information
Certain financial information included in Empire's financial results are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include "Adjusted Net Income (Loss)", "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA". These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be reported by other companies. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is presented because the timing and amount of these items cannot be reasonably estimated and affect the comparability of operating results from period to period, and current periods to prior periods.
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net Income (Loss)
$
(2,747,628
)
$
(2,464,909
)
$
215,941
$
(7,672,128
)
$
9,373,648
|Adjusted for:
|(Gain) loss on derivatives
1,185,921
66,657
(42,474
)
1,319,401
93,740
|Settlement on or Purchases of Derivative Instruments
(45,855
)
-
(83,926
)
(87,042
)
(244,817
)
|CEO severance (including employer taxes)
-
-
-
374,820
-
|COO severance (including employer taxes)
145,319
-
-
145,319
-
|Settlement and fees related to Texas sales tax audit
-
-
-
-
1,089,318
|Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
$
(1,462,243
)
$
(2,398,252
)
$
89,541
$
(5,919,630
)
$
10,311,889
|Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
22,727,639
22,105,704
24,065,485
22,320,207
22,778,836
|Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.11
)
$
-
$
(0.27
)
$
0.45
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization ("DD&A"), accretion, amortization of right of use assets and other non-cash items. Company management believes this presentation is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand Empire's operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income, as an indication of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use.
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net Income (Loss)
$
(2,747,628
)
$
(2,464,909
)
$
215,941
$
(7,672,128
)
$
9,373,648
|Add Back:
|Interest Expense
249,796
184,887
125,330
671,982
347,763
|DD&A
727,943
711,042
539,543
2,061,474
1,429,788
|Accretion
470,505
405,361
342,619
1,277,141
1,009,107
|Impairment cost
-
-
-
-
-
|Amortization of right of use assets
124,171
87,560
44,627
287,956
135,234
|Income Taxes
(134,720
)
-
-
(134,720
)
-
|EBITDA
$
(1,309,933
)
$
(1,076,059
)
$
1,268,060
$
(3,508,295
)
$
12,295,540
|Consideration of noncash items:
|Stock compensation and issuances
158,792
1,180,806
809,641
2,289,237
1,672,829
|(Gain) loss on derivatives
1,185,921
66,657
(42,474
)
1,319,401
93,740
|Settlement on or Purchases of Derivative Instruments
(45,855
)
-
(83,926
)
(87,042
)
(244,817
)
|CEO severance (including employer taxes)
-
-
-
374,820
-
|COO severance (including employer taxes)
145,319
-
-
145,319
-
|Write-off of JDA Note Receivable
-
-
1,399,030
-
1,399,030
|XTO Final Settlement
-
-
1,448,363
-
1,448,363
|Settlement and fees related to Texas sales tax audit
-
-
-
-
1,089,318
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
134,244
$
171,404
$
4,798,694
$
533,440
$
17,754,003
