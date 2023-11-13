Colliers EMEA Limited: Achim Degen appointed to Chief Executive Officer of Colliers in Germany

Recognised industry expert with 34 years of experience

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced Achim Degen, current Managing Director in Munich, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Colliers in Germany, effective immediately, reporting to Davoud Amel-Azizpour, CEO, EMEA.

Degen succeeds Matthias Leube, formerly CEO & Head of Capital Markets, Germany, who has mutually agreed with Colliers to leave the company to pursue other endeavours.

Degen is a recognised industry leader, with 34 years of experience at Colliers in Germany as an expert in capital markets, office letting and development consulting. He was previously Managing Partner of Colliers International Deutschland from?1999 to 2022, where he played a key role in uniting the former city businesses and in developing several new service lines between 2006 and 2017.

"With his impressive tenure at Colliers, Achim brings a depth of expertise, knowledge and understanding that few can offer. Germany is a strong market for both domestic and international business and Achim will work with his local leaders and subject matter experts to maximise opportunities for both our clients and people," said Amel-Azizpour.

Degen's expertise in several business lines ideally places him to collaborate with in-country leaders to capitalise on any market changes and maximise opportunities for Colliers' clients.

"It is a privilege to take up the role of CEO for Colliers in Germany. I look forward to collaborating with our people and clients as we navigate the market and emerge even stronger than before. By focusing on activities that will build our presence, we will drive service excellence for our clients and even greater talent into our business," said Degen.

Colliers thanks Leube for his many contributions in growing the business and expanding its services during his seven-year tenure and wishes him well.

