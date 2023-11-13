Bitcoin had lost around half of its value from its all-time high in 2022. However, after a long sideways phase, it recently managed to break above $30,000. In the run-up to the next Bitcoin halving in April next year, there now seems to be plenty of room for upward movement, especially as more and more investors are able to trade cryptocurrencies more easily and securely.

Bitcoin: Like a phoenix from the ashes!

After the devastating crash of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin from over $60,000 to under $16,000 almost exactly a year ago, some bankers from the financial sector establishment were already speculating on a foreseeable end to the unloved decentralized currency competition. This crisis was also fueled by the spectacular bankruptcies in the United States: from FTX to Silicon Valley Bank and Signature. But once again, things turned out very differently: Bitcoin, Ether and co. recovered significantly. Bitcoin is now trading at over $34,000 again. The initial trigger for the rally in recent months was the applications by various issuers in the USA for the approval of ETFs on Bitcoin. Since then, investors have been speculating that the approval of structured products in the US would lead to a noticeable increase in the availability and acceptance of Bitcoin and Co. as an independent asset class.

The "new normal" in investor portfolios

But this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the acceptance of digital currencies and tokens. A lot is actually happening in the traditional banking sector. More and more established banks such as the venerable Luzerner Kantonalbank, Zuger Kantonalbank and St. Galler Kantonalbank are now also offering customers the opportunity to trade and hold digital assets. Thurgauer Kantonalbank is also considering the topic. In Switzerland in particular, cryptoassets are clearly becoming the new normal in investors' custody accounts.

Also on the rise in Germany

What is happening in the banking country of Switzerland also seems to be emerging in other European countries. Baader Bank is currently trying to position itself as a multiplier in the German banking landscape. The Munich-based bank has created a white-labeling solution that allows ...

