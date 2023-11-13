Molten Ventures released its H124 trading update (to end-September 2023), with management expecting its NAV per share at c 735p, a c 5.7% decline from the end-March 2023 level as a result of a 3.6% negative fair value movement (excluding fx) across its portfolio. That said, management highlighted that the valuation environment is stabilising and that Molten's portfolio performance remains resilient, with a good balance between growth (even if at a slower pace) and capital efficiency (with very limited exceptions). Molten's shares currently trade at a 66% discount to NAV.

