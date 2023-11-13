TEAM INTERNET GROUP

Team Internet's results for the nine months to 31 September 2023 (9M23) showed good, continued progress, with revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS growing 16%, 11% and 28% y-o-y. Online Presence continued its return to form, with 20% growth over the period. While the weak advertising market and a strong comparative period was reflected in a moderation in growth in Online Marketing (15%), this still implies outperformance of the overall market. Management expects full year results to be at least in line with consensus. We make no material changes to our P&L estimates and continue to see scope for upside. We have increased our year end net debt forecast (previously below consensus) to reflect higher capital investment in content and software development, acquisition costs and working capital than previously modelled. In our view, the company's value P/E rating of 7.1x FY23 dropping to 6.1x in FY24 is in stark contrast the company's growth track record and prospects.

