India's cumulative solar installations hit 72.02 GW as of Oct. 31, 2023. Grid-connected solar rooftops account for 15.38% of all installed capacity, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).From pv magazine India The website of India's MNRE shows that the country had installed 72,018 MW of solar generation capacity as of Oct. 31, 2023. This includes 55.71 GW of ground-mounted solar plants, 11.08 GW of grid-connected solar rooftop arrays, 2.55 GW of solar hybrid projects, and 2.68 GW of off-grid solar. Rajasthan hosts 25% (18,089 MW) of the nation's PV installations. It is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...