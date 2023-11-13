AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Brainingcamp, a globally recognized provider of world-class digital math manipulatives, announced today that it is partnering with Savvas Learning Company to provide its premiere digital manipulatives for the Savvas K-8 math programs. The combined content will transform students' grasp of abstract math concepts by making math visual and interactive.





Brainingcamp and Savvas Learning Company Partner to Make Math More Visual and Hands-On

Brainingcamp's suite of digital math manipulatives will be included in the newest Savvas K-8 math programs: the award-winning enVision Mathematics © 2024 and the brand-new, student-centered Experience Math © 2025.

More than 7.5 million students and educators rely on Brainingcamp virtual manipulatives. With all the familiarity of their physical counterparts, Brainingcamp's 17 manipulatives allow students to explore math concepts more deeply through its interactive and intuitive digital functionality.

"Embedding Brainingcamp digital manipulatives into Savvas content creates incredible visual and interactive learning," said Dan Harris, Brainingcamp's president and founder. "We admire Savvas as a longtime leader recognized for its innovative and exceptional curriculum. I know the teachers and students who use Savvas Learning Company's high-quality math programs will love having Brainingcamp manipulatives at their fingertips to increase engagement and develop deep conceptual understanding."

By partnering with Savvas, Brainingcamp will provide best-in-class digital manipulatives to the millions of students and educators using the Savvas K-8 math solutions. Additionally, with Brainingcamp LIVE, teachers can host a screen-sharing session with their class for real-time instruction and instant feedback on student progress.

"Math manipulatives are an integral part of an active learning classroom. They combine visual and hands-on learning to help students develop critical problem-solving skills," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "By partnering with Brainingcamp, Savvas is offering best-in-class interactive math manipulatives for use with our evidence-based, K-8 math solutions. This combination offers educators the instructional flexibility and accessibility they need to ensure all students have the opportunity to succeed."

To learn more about Brainingcamp, visit www.brainingcamp.com.

ABOUT BRAININGCAMP

Brainingcamp is a globally recognized provider of world-class digital math manipulatives. Through their versatile manipulatives, Brainingcamp is creating a world where students can deepen conceptual understanding through hands-on and visual learning. Brainingcamp's mission is to bring math to life. More than 7.5 million educators and students trust Brainingcamp worldwide. For more information, visit Brainingcamp.

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation K-12 learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula to supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the art assessment tools - all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company. Savvas Learning Company's products are also available for sale in Canada through its subsidiary, Rubicon.

Contact Information

Kristen Perhach

kristen.perhach@brainingcamp.com

+1 888-967-2267

SOURCE: Brainingcamp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/801916/brainingcamp-and-savvas-learning-company-partner-to-make-math-more-visual-and-hands-on