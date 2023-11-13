Spryker Systems GmbH: Spryker Partners with Vertex to Integrate Tax and Compliance Solutions for Global Customers

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023, the leading composable commerce platform for sophisticated use cases in B2B Commerce, Enterprise Marketplaces, and Thing Commerce, today announced a new partnership with Vertex Inc., a leading global provider of indirect tax technology solutions. The partnership will see Vertex's services offered through Spryker's App Composition Platform, simplifying the process of complying with local tax jurisdictions in more than 19,000 jurisdictions worldwide. Customers can now connect with and leverage Vertex® O Series® to streamline tax needs for third-party seller configuration and sales tax.



"Our customers expect us to provide solutions that empower their businesses and simplify their commerce needs," said Manishi Singh, SVP App Composition Platform & Technology Partnerships at Spryker. "By partnering with Vertex, Spryker customers can confidently manage complex tax requirements at scale, regardless of whether the organization focuses on B2B, B2C, D2C, marketplaces or any other form of sophisticated commerce. Vertex's solutions integrate seamlessly with Spryker through our App Composition Platform, extending the value of our composable platform and streamlining indirect tax compliance for our global customers."

A custom Vertex app for the Spryker App Composition Platform has been built to provide the following features:

Quick and easy integration of Vertex ® O Series ® On-Demand in Spryker project and configuration. More accurate, automated tax determination before checkout using customer delivery address. Detailed tax reports in Vertex dashboard displaying the Spryker Order Numbers as Invoice Numbers for the customer. Flexibility to integrate with other financial systems (ERP, CRM, etc.) and add more data with the use of tax metadata.



Joint customers can add Vertex's app to their existing digital commerce operations with just a few clicks, simplifying the process of integration and accelerating time to value.



This partnership provides Spryker customers with access to scalable solutions and services that automate processes, increase efficiency and accuracy, and improve customer experience, all while reducing risk. Together, Vertex and Spryker enable customers using the Spryker platform to rapidly grow their marketplace businesses while effectively managing and addressing tax compliance challenges.

"In an increasingly interconnected world, businesses face the complex challenge of navigating the intricate landscape of indirect taxes across borders," commented Bradd Wildstein, Vice President of Global Channel Sales at Vertex. "We are excited to partner with Spryker to offer robust indirect tax solutions that empower their merchants to overcome tax-related hurdles - fostering growth and expansion in the global marketplace."

As a trusted tax technology provider with over 40 years of industry experience, Vertex supports many of the world's most valuable brands, including a large percentage of those in the Fortune 500. It is this expertise that users of Spryker will be able to tap into, accessing more than 800 million tax rules from within their existing sophisticated tax compliance and commerce solutions.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc.is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit?www.vertexinc.com?or follow Vertex on?Twitter?and?LinkedIn.?

Copyright © 2023 Vertex, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is intended for information purposes only, may change at any time in the future, and is not legal or tax advice.

About Spryker

Spryker is the leading composable commerce platform for enterprises with sophisticated business models to enable growth, innovation, and differentiation. Designed specifically for sophisticated transactional businesses, Spryker's easy-to-use, headless, API-first model offers a best-of-breed approach that provides businesses the flexibility to adapt, scale, and quickly go to market while facilitating faster time-to-value throughout their digital transformation journey. As a global platform leader for B2B and B2C Enterprise Marketplaces, Thing Commerce, and Unified Commerce, Spryker has empowered 150+ global enterprise customers worldwide and is trusted by brands such as ALDI, Siemens, Hilti, and Ricoh. Spryker is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin and New York backed by world class investors such as TCV, One Peak Partners, ProjectA, Cherry Ventures, and Maverick Capital. Learn more at spryker.comand follow Spryker on LinkedInand X.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1cba640-dde3-4a28-a34b-8c8fded12464