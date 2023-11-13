BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust (BRLA) has two managers, Sam Vecht (lead) and Christoph Brinkmann (deputy). They highlight that Latin America has been overlooked by investors and the trust is now the only fund in the AIC Latin America sector. The managers are finding interesting opportunities in the region in their search for companies offering a niche product or service, which have long-term growth potential and are reasonably priced. BRLA offers a broad exposure to Latin America, with around 60% of the fund invested in Brazil, the largest country in the region. The Brazilian central bank was proactive in raising interest rates to combat higher inflation, real interest rates remain relatively high and the economy should benefit now that interest rates are coming down.

