Meta Materials Inc.: Meta Materials Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2023

Third quarter 2023 revenue up quarter over quarter, supported by stronger product mix and partnerships

Operating expenses down 32% from the prior year comparable period

$8.3 million in purchase orders in late August/September will be reflected in fourth quarter 2023 and 2024 results

Technologies introduced at end of third quarter (QUANTUM stripe, VLEPSIS® system) expected to gain traction in the fourth quarter and early 2024

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META") (Nasdaq:MMAT), an advanced materials and nanotechnology company, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. In the third quarter of 2023, total revenue was $2.2 million, favorably compared to $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. Third quarter results modestly lagged the $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

"Incremental growth in revenues over consecutive quarters is a great start for META; these revenues don't include the recent $8.3 million in new purchase orders or the projected pre-orders for VLEPSIS® system and QUANTUM stripe, all of which may be reflected in fourth quarter 2023 and early 2024 results," noted Uzi Sasson, CEO of META.

META also has signed joint development agreements with a number of confidential partners, with terms toward commercialization. In addition to Panasonic Industry and the G10 bank referenced in prior press releases, META has signed deals with a large automotive OEM and a global consumer electronics company. Letters of intent have been received for VLEPSIS technology, while another four partnerships (for META's core products) are expected to sign in the fourth quarter of 2023.

META's restructuring strategy, which focuses on cost cutting efforts and business realignment, has started to reap rewards. Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were $16.3 million, which are 32% lower than the prior year comparable period that included $23.9 million in operating expenses. "Importantly, we have cut expenses everywhere with the exception of research & development. We will not compromise on the integrity of our products, our technology or the hundreds of patents at our disposal," noted Mr. Sasson. "Allocating capital to our three core business lines is intended to promote our products, partnerships and most importantly, sales."

Stemming the tide of net losses, META reports a third quarter net loss of $8.7 million or $0.02 per share (including a one-time gain of $6.8 million or $0.01 per share on the sale of NBH notes), on 477.8 million weighted average shares vs. the third quarter 2022 loss of $24.5 million, or $0.07 per share, on 362.3 million weighted average shares. For comparison purposes, the net loss decreased 64% when compared to the prior year period (or a 38% decrease excluding the gain on sale of NBH notes).

As of September 30, 2023, cash and equivalents totaled approximately $10.2 million, including $1.0 million in restricted cash. The Company has no debt, except for approximately $3.7 million in various interest-free, unsecured loans from ACOA (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency). At September 30, 2023, total stockholders' equity was approximately $93.3 million. As of November 7, 2023, common shares outstanding were 490,414,607.

"We still have work to do in 2023 and beyond, but third quarter results are pointing in the right direction. We have identified the building blocks necessary to make the business more efficient. We've overcome many difficult challenges: product innovation, assessing market metrics and advanced product development efforts," noted Mr. Sasson. "Now we need to translate that into sales across our core product lines, while continuing cost cutting efforts. Our remaining issues are addressable, and they have known solutions. It may take a little time, but our goal is clear."

About Meta Materials Inc.

Meta Materials Inc. (META) is an advanced materials and nanotechnology company. We develop new products and technologies using innovative sustainable science. Advanced materials can improve everyday products that surround us, making them smarter and more sustainable. META® technology platforms enable global brands to develop new products to improve performance for customers in aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, 5G communications, batteries, authentication, automotive and clean energy. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com .

Forward Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies, product development, restructuring plans and operational activities of the Company. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "pursuing", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "seeks", "plans", "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, the capabilities of our facilities, research and development projects of the Company, the total available market and market potential of the products of the Company, the market position of the Company, the need to raise more capital and the ability to do so, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of our employees, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward-Looking Information" and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023, in the Company's Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on March 24, 2023, in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 13, 2023, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

META MATERIALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



As of As of

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022





Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,189,994 $ 10,090,858 Restricted cash 1,000,740 1,720,613 Accounts and other receivables 1,688,711 902,718 Notes receivable, net of allowance for credit loss - 2,211,900 Inventory 122,306 468,027 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,979,055 7,202,099 Due from related parties 8,501 8,461 Total current assets 15,989,307 22,604,676 Intangible assets, net 51,256,980 56,313,317 Property, plant and equipment, net 46,015,506 42,674,699 Operating lease right-of-use ("ROU") assets 8,410,263 5,576,824 Long-term subscription receivables 82,645 - Goodwill - 281,748,466 Total assets $ 121,754,701 $ 408,917,982

Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Trade payables and accruals 10,700,047 16,694,211 Restructuring costs accrual 661,405 - Current portion of long-term debt 709,015 483,226 Current portion of deferred revenues 1,481,487 730,501 Current portion of deferred government assistance 807,095 799,490 Current portion of funding obligation 961,538 - Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,391,757 967,126 Total current liabilities 16,712,344 19,674,554 Deferred revenues 433,717 479,808 Deferred government assistance 387,714 319,017 Deferred tax liability 1,832,221 3,253,985 Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,110,144 3,375,031 Long-term funding obligation - 180,705 Long-term debt 2,948,254 3,070,729 Total liabilities 28,424,394 30,353,829

Stockholders' equity Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 485,339,440 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023, and $.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 362,247,867 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 463,516 340,425 Additional paid-in capital 628,002,196 590,962,866 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (4,555,010 ) (5,242,810 ) Accumulated deficit (530,580,395 ) (207,496,328 ) Total stockholders' equity 93,330,307 378,564,153 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 121,754,701 $ 408,917,982

META MATERIALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30, September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022









Revenue







Product sales 27,484 432,059 109,090 934,299 Development revenue 2,172,678 2,023,953 5,533,855 7,820,135 Total Revenue 2,200,162 2,456,012 5,642,945 8,754,434 Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below 750,969 514,312 2,096,615 1,921,845 Depreciation and amortization expense included in cost of sales 9,980 14,639 37,323 55,298 Stock-based compensation expense included in cost of sales 32,744 167,779 173,713 376,250 Gross Profit 1,406,469 1,759,282 3,335,294 6,401,041 Operating Expenses Selling & Marketing 835,405 874,315 3,922,990 2,842,165 General & Administrative 5,881,598 13,832,656 18,564,304 35,039,472 Research & Development 5,088,556 4,967,997 15,208,926 12,174,718 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,441,812 1,871,163 10,034,834 5,322,172 Stock-based compensation expense 278,539 2,389,749 (670,108 ) 10,250,149 Restructuring expense 809,002 - 2,278,151 - Goodwill impairment - - 282,173,053 - Total operating expenses 16,334,912 23,935,880 331,512,150 65,628,676 Loss from operations (14,928,443 ) (22,176,598 ) (328,176,856 ) (59,227,635 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense, net (125,482 ) (134,205 ) (243,002 ) (440,694 ) Realized gain (loss) on foreign exchange, net 78,602 35,691 (319,925 ) 44,964 Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign exchange, net (1,526,356 ) (2,259,324 ) 319,355 (3,091,919 ) Gain on sale of notes receivable 6,750,195 - 6,750,195 - Other income (expense), net 473,638 21,908 (844,487 ) (1,324,528 ) Total other income (expense), net 5,650,597 (2,335,930 ) 5,662,136 (4,812,177 ) Loss before income taxes (9,277,846 ) (24,512,528 ) (322,514,720 ) (64,039,812 ) Income tax (expense) recovery 540,843 37,208 1,455,653 147,193 Net loss (8,737,003 ) (24,475,320 ) (321,059,067 ) (63,892,619 ) Other Comprehensive Income (loss) net of tax Unrealized foreign currency translation (loss) gain (74,022 ) (4,413,860 ) 687,800 (6,565,154 ) Total Other Comprehensive Income (74,022 ) (4,413,860 ) 687,800 (6,565,154 ) Comprehensive loss (8,811,025 ) (28,889,180 ) (320,371,267 ) (70,457,773 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.02 ) (0.07 ) (0.75 ) (0.20 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 477,808,766 362,260,641 432,883,181 316,661,487

META MATERIALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Nine months ended September 30,

2023 2022

$ $

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (321,059,067 ) (63,892,619 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Non-cash finance expense (income) 710,797 (12,433 ) Non-cash interest expense 281,128 419,684 Non-cash interest income (979,997 ) - Non-cash lease expense 1,443,293 1,212,415 Non-cash goodwill impairment 282,173,053 - Deferred income tax (1,455,653 ) (147,193 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 10,072,157 5,377,470 Inventory write off 339,838 - Credit loss expense 1,799,977 - Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (81,142 ) 2,843,223 Change in deferred revenue 702,782 (199,785 ) Non-cash government assistance - (3,047 ) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - (783 ) Gain on sale of notes receivable (6,750,195 ) Stock-based compensation expense (recovery) (496,397 ) 9,763,627 Non-cash consulting expense - 862,771 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (3,786,778 ) (4,739,841 ) Net cash used in operating activities (37,086,204 ) (48,516,511 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (7,962,480 ) (11,975,134 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - 39,140 Proceeds from short-term investments - 1,620,281 Proceeds from below-market capital government loan 256,240 - Proceeds from collection of Next Bridge notes receivable 1,000,000 - Proceeds from sale of Next Bridge notes receivable 6,083,333 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - (3,486,906 ) Net cash used in investing activities (622,907 ) (13,802,619 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of common stock and warrants 38,891,964 50,000,000 Stock issuance costs paid on the issuance of common stock and warrants (3,375,783 ) (3,680,666 ) Repayments of long-term debt (293,450 ) (467,767 ) Proceeds from stock option and warrants exercises 803,088 507,367 Net cash provided by financing activities 36,025,819 46,358,934

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,683,292 ) (15,960,196 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 11,811,471 47,434,472 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 62,555 (429,356 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period 10,190,734 31,044,920

Supplemental cash flow information Accrued purchases of property, equipment and patents 981,767 536,778 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities 1,434,186 142,378 Common stock issuance costs in accrued liabilities or accounts payable 1,025,000 -

