Montag, 13.11.2023
WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
13.11.23
14:45 Uhr
8,430 Euro
+0,100
+1,20 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3908,67016:31
Dow Jones News
13.11.2023 | 14:55
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR & PCA Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR & PCA Shareholding 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR & PCA Shareholding 
13-Nov-2023 / 13:22 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Company was notified on 10 November and 13 November respectively of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 
pence each in the Company on 10 November 2023 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Company's BAYE scheme and Rosamund 
Roberts (a PCA of PDMR Nick Roberts) under the Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan. 
 
 
PCA       Number of Shares acquired Share Price 
Nick Roberts   21             GBP7.320462 
Rosamund Roberts 1,572           GBP7.372796

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR and PCA can be found below.

For Further information please contact:

Ellie Freeman

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7551 817518

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)       Name                   Nick Roberts 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)       Position/Status             PDMR / Chief Executive Officer 
b)       Initial notification/Amendment      Initial Notification 
        Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
        or auction monitor 
a)       Name                    Travis Perkins plc 
b)       LEI                     2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
        Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
        conducted 
        Description of the financial          Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
        instrument, 
a) 
        type of instrument 
        Identification code              ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)       Nature of the transaction           Purchase of shares under the Company's BAYE scheme 
 
                               Price(s)           Volume(s) 
c)       Price(s) and volume (s) 
                               GBP7.320462 
                                              21 
 
        Aggregated information 
 
                               Aggregate      Aggregate Aggregate 
 
d)                              Price        Volume  Total 
        -Aggregated volume 
                               GBP7.320462 
                                          21    GBP153.7297122 
        -Price 
e)       Date of the transaction            10 November 2023 
f)       Place of the transaction            XLON

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name              Rosamund Roberts 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status        PCA of Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name               Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial     Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code         ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)      Nature of the transaction      Purchase of shares under the Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan. 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s)       Price(s)             Volume(s) 
                          GBP7.372796            1,572 
       Aggregated information 
                          Aggregate         Aggregate  Aggregate 
                          Price           Volume   Total 
d) 
       -Aggregated volume 
                          GBP7.372796         1,572    GBP11,589.58 
       -Price 
e)      Date of the transaction       10 November 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction       XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  284270 
EQS News ID:  1771395 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1771395&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2023 08:23 ET (13:23 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
