Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Die nächste 5.000%-Kursrakete vor Abflug?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
13.11.23
16:33 Uhr
123,58 Euro
-0,54
-0,44 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
123,60123,6216:33
123,58123,6016:33
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2023 | 15:02
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Third Floor Debuts New YouTube Series Artist vs Deadline

A Never-Before-Seen Challenge Highlighting Visualization Skills and Tools is Premiering November 17th

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Visualization studio The Third Floor today announced the upcoming debut of Artist vs Deadline, an original YouTube series that delves into the world of visualization. The new series, produced in-house at The Third Floor and premiering November 17, 2023, offers a glimpse at skills and tools used by visualization supervisors in the world of film to help illustrate the vision.

Visualization Supervisors Todd and Paul choose environments

Visualization Supervisors Todd and Paul choose environments
In Episode 1, Visualization Supervisors Todd (left) and Paul (right) choose environments, courtesy of KitBash3D, to help them quickly establish a world for the proposed scene.

Visualization in the entertainment field is a process of conveying the film team's ideas and plans for the action that will be photographed or produced. A visualization crew regularly works with directors and key departments to represent filmmaker vision as moving shots or scenes on the computer.

Artist vs Deadline zooms in on this craft in an exciting way outside of a normal production scenario for a closer look at steps and techniques that can be used to virtually block shots and scenes on quick turnaround. In Episode One, follow two visualization supervisors in a mock challenge as they work against the clock (and each other) to create a previs scene from randomly selected themes, actions and environments in just five days. Across the educational series, visualization supervisors will race against time to put movie-like action beats in motion, while at the same time portraying a specific classic film genre and style.

Promising thrilling battles and expert insights, Artist vs Deadline is a must-watch for anyone interested in the art of visualization. Subscribe to The Third Floor's YouTube channel and turn channel notifications on, and get ready for the premiere episode releasing November 17, 2023.

Contact Information

Marketing Team
marketing@thethirdfloorinc.com

Related Files

AVD_Epi1_10.jpg
AVD_Epi1_9.jpg

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0CJIlnLpjk

SOURCE: The Third Floor, Inc.

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/802281/the-third-floor-debuts-new-youtube-series-artist-vs-deadline

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.