Franklin Mining Bolivia's Joint Venture Partner, Rockin' G Gold Begins Gold Recovery Operation in Bolivia's Yuyo Concession

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Rockin' G Gold LLC, Franklin Mining Bolivia's (a branch of Franklin Mining, Inc.) (OTC PINK:FMNJ) Joint Venture Partner, has today announced that gold recovery is underway at Bolivia's Yuyo Riverbed.

Early daily production results this week reached 412 grams. Daily production increases are expected to rise as additional capacity is achieved,

Yuyo Riverbed's gold recovery operation is an extension of Franklin Mining's contract with Cooperativa Minera Rio Cristal RL, to process tailings recovered from the greater Yuyo concession. Rockin' G Gold, LLC formed the Joint Venture and is managing the recovery and processing operations of the expanded contract.

Today's announcement confirms that the Joint Venture successfully aided the local community as they battled wide-spread fires in the area, completed repairs suffered during local flooding and installed equipment needed to increase operations. Additional modifications at the existing processing site improved material handling capabilities.

About Franklin Mining, Inc: Franklin Mining is a public-traded international mining and exploration company headquartered in Las Vegas, NV with offices in Santa Cruz, Bolivia.

About Rockin' G Gold, LLC. An Arizona Limited Liability Company with Managers and Members experienced in contract administration and project management, including mining.

