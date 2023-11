AmpliTech Group, Inc.: AmpliTech to Host Quarterly Investor Call to Review Q3 2023 Earnings on Tuesday November 14, 4:30 PM ET; Dial-in # 1-833-630-0019 or 1-412-317-1807

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / AmpliTech Group, Inc (NASDAQ:AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks and a worldwide distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, and designer of complete 5G/6G systems, today announced that it will host its quarterly earnings call for Q3 2023 on Tuesday, November 14th at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the progress of its growth initiatives and answer investor questions.

Investor Call Details

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 14th at 4:30pm ET Dial-in Number: 1-833-630-0019 (domestic) or 1-412-317-1807 (International) Online Replay/Transcript: Audio file and call transcript will be posted to AmpliTech's investor relations page when available. Investor Questions: May be submitted to investors@amplitechgroup.com prior to or during the call.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. In December 2021, AmpliTech completed the purchase of the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc. a global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, CA. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of our focused team's unique skills, experience and dedication, which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing, excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business. For more information, visit: www.amplitechgroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its o?cers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's ability to execute its business plan as anticipated; (ii) trends affecting the Company's ?nancial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identi?ed and described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's ?lings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

