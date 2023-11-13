Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.11.2023 | 15:06
vHive Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its Best-in-Class Asset Digitization Software Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, vHive, a global market leader specializing in enterprise asset digitization, announced it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a recipient of the 2023 Enabling Technology Leadership Award. This accolade recognizes vHive as a leading Digital Twins software solution provider for multiple industries, including telecom, renewable energy, and cranes, based on its years of technology innovation and proven success with enterprises worldwide.

vHive_Logo

vHive leverages cutting-edge technologies to deliver complete digital transformation of enterprise assets, enabling automated inspection, advanced analytics, simulation, and survey planning. With state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, a powerful digitization platform, autonomous data capture using proprietary Auto Discovery software, and a robust Digital Twin solution, the company provides customers with a comprehensive and reliable asset digitization solution that produces actionable insights, improves decision-making, maximizes productivity, and optimizes asset value.

"We're honored to have vHive's innovative technology recognized by Frost & Sullivan with this award" said Yariv Geller, CEO of vHive. "Since vHive's inception, our focus has been on providing a scalable enterprise solution that is easy to use. We view technology as a vehicle that enables anyone in the organization to perform otherwise impossibly complex tasks. By prioritizing a customer-centric approach and leveraging our development expertise, we deliver cutting-edge cloud-based solutions that create value for our customers."

According to Frost & Sullivan, vHive truly stands out from competitors based on its commitment to innovation and creativity, and its ability to launch new solutions with multiple applications and a far-reaching impact. The company pairs its technology focus with customer-centric values, thus earning a solid reputation in the asset digitization software platform market.

With its strong global customer base and dedication to continuous innovation, vHive aims to be the go-to solution for digitizing enterprise assets globally. Frost & Sullivan believes the company is well-positioned to drive the asset digitization space into its next growth phase, capturing market share and sustaining its leadership in the coming years.

About vHive
vHive is a global leader of Digital Twin software solutions. vHive accelerates enterprises' continuous digital transformation, enabling them to make better decisions based on accurate field data, analytics, and insights. vHive is a leading software solution that enables enterprises to deploy autonomous drone hives to digitize their field assets and operations. vHive is making an impact in a variety of industries by seeking to dramatically cut operational costs, generate new revenue opportunities and boost employee safety. Learn more at www.vHive.ai.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Sharon Imber
CMO
sharon@vhive.ai

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vhive-earns-frost--sullivans-2023-enabling-technology-leadership-award-for-its-best-in-class-asset-digitization-software-platform-301986007.html

