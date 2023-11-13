Neuronetics: NeuroStar Elevates Depression Treatment with Cutting-Edge Technology Advancements

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced significant updates to the NeuroStar software and TrakStar® Patient Data Management System, a proprietary, HIPAA-compliant, patient management and outcomes reporting system for NeuroStar providers. For TrakStar, this marks the third update to the platform this year.



"The NeuroStar and TrakStar software updates are set to usher in a new era of patient care and data management," stated Cory Anderson, SVP of R&D and Clinical. "These updates represent our goal to support NeuroStar devices throughout their operational lifespan and build a foundation for future improvements. We are committed to ensuring that our NeuroStar technology and TrakStar platform can aid practices in delivering the best possible outcomes for patients struggling to find relief from the debilitating symptoms of depression."

NeuroStar's innovative software update is set to redefine the user experience for all legacy NeuroStar systems while maintaining the original workflow. The enhancement includes a new user interface and software platform, ensuring a uniform, seamless experience across all devices.

In addition to the NeuroStar software update, TrakStar's software is upgraded to significantly enhance patient care and practice management. The standout feature of this update is its ability to proactively notify NeuroStar providers when patients exhibit signs of relapse or experience changes in their mental health post-NeuroStar transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment. These real-time notifications empower practices to swiftly identify patients who may require a follow-up NeuroStar treatment or clinical evaluation. Additional TrakStar updates include improvements to the potential patient dashboard, allowing a more streamlined process to identify patients ready for consultation and review their clinical history of PHQ-10 surveys. Moreover, improved outcomes reporting within TrakStar offers practices versatile options for tracking individualized patient progress.

"TrakStar's capabilities have proven to be a valuable asset in my practice," expressed Dr. Geoffrey Grammer, Chief Medical Officer at Greenbrook TMS Neuroheath Centers. "The ability to identify patients who may benefit from retreatment with NeuroStar TMS therapy is a significant and game-changing advancement in our patient care protocols, ensuring that those in need are easily identified and receive the appropriate attention and support they deserve. NeuroStar continually demonstrates that they are committed to best-in-class patient care and outcomes."

The NeuroStar software will be rolled out in phases during the 4th quarter, starting today. Simultaneously, the TrakStar software is now available to all customers. For more information about NeuroStar Advanced Therapy, please visit neurostar.com.

