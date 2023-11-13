Your WP Guy, a leading WordPress support company, has expanded into Orlando, FL with a new office location now open. The Orlando office provides WordPress maintenance and website support services. Company founder Jonathan Wofford chose Orlando to kickstart national expansion plans, citing its business community.

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2023) - "Your WP Guy", a leading provider of WordPress maintenance and website support services founded by Jonathan Wofford, has expanded with a new office in Orlando, Florida. The Orlando location officially opened its doors this month and currently has two employees on staff, providing the company's signature set of offerings to clients in the region.

Your WP Guy Opens New Office Location in Orlando, Florida

Services provided out of the new Orlando office include WordPress maintenance plans to keep websites updated, secure, and performing optimally as well as ongoing website support for any issues that arise. These offerings mirror the services provided at "Your WP Guy's" original location that has served clients throughout the state.

"We are looking to start expanding our footprint nationally, and I love the Orlando area, so it only made sense. If nothing else, it gives me a reason to be closer to all of the theme parks," said founder Jonathan Wofford.

The company selected Orlando for its expansion plans due to the talent pool, business community, and thriving tech community in the region. "Your WP Guy" also has plans to further expand in the coming months with a third office in Clearwater, Florida.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga, "Your WP Guy" was founded in 2016. The company's mission is to provide reliable, proactive WordPress support to help businesses and organizations keep their websites running smoothly. Serving clients across the United States with a mission to provide reliable, affordable website care to keep businesses running smoothly online.

With a team of WordPress experts on staff, "Your WP Guy" offers maintenance plans that include daily backups, security monitoring, updates, fixes, and more. Additional services include custom theme building, e-commerce support, and advanced troubleshooting.

"Your WP Guy" takes a proactive approach to protect against vulnerabilities, keep sites updated, and avoid costly downtime. This has led to strong retention and satisfaction rates from the company's clients, which include notable brands across diverse industries.

For more information on "Your WP Guy" and their newest Orlando location, visit https://ishouldbeyourwpguy.com/wordpress-maintenance-plan/ or call 407-942-2127.

Contact Info:

Name: Jonathan Wofford

Email: jw@ishouldbeyourwpguy.com

Organization: Your WP Guy

Address: 2302 Parklake Dr NE Suite 675, Atlanta, Georgia 30345, United States

Website: https://ishouldbeyourwpguy.com

