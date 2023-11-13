VAN NUYS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT) today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, revenue decreased by 17% to $9,966,000 from $11,939,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, primarily due to lower revenue in the Company's testing services and manufacturing segments. Reflecting this decrease, gross margin declined to 25% of revenue compared to 30% of revenue for last year's first quarter.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $230,000, or $0.05 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $882,000, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2023, increased to $8,333,000 compared to $7,583,000 at June 30, 2023, and shareholders' equity increased to $29,655,000, or $7.24 per outstanding share, compared to $29,571,000, or $7.22 per outstanding share, at June 30, 2023. There were approximately 4,096,680 common shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023.

CEO Comments

S.W. Yong, Trio-Tech's Chairman & CEO, said, "We are glad to announce that we have delivered our first dynamic test system, related to the contract we announced last Spring, and are currently waiting for customer on-site buy off. While we see encouraging signs that demand for Trio-Tech's products and services among our key customers has begun to stabilize, we remain cautious in the short term and are focused on enhancing customer service and our ability to rapidly adapt to changing market conditions.

"We anticipate a significant recovery of distribution sales in fiscal 2024 and have positioned ourselves as a value-added reseller, offering extended research and development services to customize and integrate products for new and existing customers. Together, these efforts support our longer-term goal to broaden and diversify product offerings to our customer base and take advantage of new growth opportunities we have identified in providing industry display solutions for medical laboratory equipment and arcade gaming industries."

About Trio-Tech

Established in 1958, Trio-Tech International is located in Van Nuys, California, with its Principal Executive Office and regional headquarter in Singapore. Trio-Tech International is a diversified business group with interests in semiconductor testing services, manufacturing and distribution of semiconductor testing equipment, and real estate. Our subsidiary locations include Tianjin, Suzhou, Chongqing and Jiangsu in China, as well as Kuala Lumpur Malaysia and Bangkok Thailand. Further information about Trio-Tech's semiconductor products and services can be obtained from the Company's Web site at www.triotech.com and www.universalfareast.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and assumptions regarding future activities and results of operations of the Company. In light of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in any forward looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company: market acceptance of Company products and services; the divestiture of one or more business segments in response to, among other factors, changing business conditions or technologies and volatility in the semiconductor industry, which could affect demand for the Company's products and services; the impact of competition; problems with technology; product development schedules; delivery schedules; changes in military or commercial testing specifications which could affect the market for the Company's products and services; difficulties in profitably integrating acquired businesses, if any, into the Company; risks associated with conducting business internationally and especially in Asia, including currency fluctuations and devaluation, currency restrictions, local laws and restrictions and possible social, political and economic instability; changes in U.S. and global financial and equity markets, including market disruptions and significant interest rate fluctuations; public health issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic; trade tension between U.S. and China and other economic, financial and regulatory factors beyond the Company's control. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements made in this release are forward looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding industry prospects, future results of operations or financial position, and statements of our intent, belief and current expectations about our strategic direction, prospective and future financial results and condition. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the use of terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "potential," "believes," "can impact," "continue," or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are inherently difficult to predict, which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from our expectations, forecasts and assumptions. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. Reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE) Three Months Ended September 30, Revenue 2023 2022 Manufacturing $ 2,885 $ 3,585 Testing services 5,164 6,364 Distribution 1,910 1,982 Real estate 7 8 9,966 11,939 Cost of Sales Cost of manufactured products sold 2,049 2,525 Cost of testing services rendered 3,784 4,126 Cost of distribution 1,596 1,648 Cost of real estate 17 18 7,446 8,317 Gross Margin 2,520 3,622 Operating Expenses: General and administrative 2,158 2,305 Selling 187 173 Research and development 85 73 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 91 4 Total operating expense 2,521 2,555 (Loss) / Income from Operations (1 ) 1,067 Other Income / (Expense) Interest expense (24 ) (44 ) Other income, net 196 158 Government Grant 73 21 Total other income 245 135 Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 244 1,202 Income Tax Expenses (37 ) (225 ) Income from Continuing Operations before Non-controlling Interest, net of tax 207 977 Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax -- 1 NET INCOME 207 978 Less: Net (Loss) / Income Attributable to the Non-controlling Interest (23 ) 96 Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International 230 882 Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International: Income from continuing operations, net of tax 227 882 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 3 -- Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International $ 230 $ 882 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.06 $ 0.22 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.05 $ 0.21 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 4,096 4,077 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 4,280 4,158

TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (LOSS) UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Comprehensive Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International: Net Income $ 207 $ 978 Foreign Currency Translation, net of tax (183 ) (1,213 ) Comprehensive Income / (Loss) 24 (235 ) Less: Comprehensive (Loss) / Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests (2 ) 79 Comprehensive Income / (Loss) Attributable to Trio-Tech International $ 26 $ (314 )

TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES) Sep. 30, Jun. 30, 2023 2023 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,333 $ 7,583 Short-term deposits 5,946 6,627 Trade account receivables, net 10,973 9,804 Other receivables 1,671 939 Inventories, net 4,023 2,151 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 660 694 Assets held for sale -- 274 Financed sales receivable 11 16 Restricted term deposit 737 739 Total current assets 32,354 28,827 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Deferred tax assets 152 100 Investment properties, net 458 474 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,290 8,344 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,563 2,609 Other assets 163 116 Restricted term deposits 1,719 1,716 Total non-current assets 12,345 13,359 TOTAL ASSETS $ 44,699 $ 42,186 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Lines of credit $ 297 $ -- Accounts payable 2,556 1,660 Accrued expense 7,507 5,568 Income taxes payable 393 418 Current portion of bank loans payable 423 475 Current portion of finance leases 97 107 Current portion of operating leases 1,190 1,098 Total current liabilities 12,463 9,326 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Bank loans payable, net of current portion 809 877 Finance leases, net of current portion 24 42 Operating leases, net of current portion 1,372 1,511 Income taxes payable, net of current portion 142 255 Deferred tax liabilities 7 10 Other non-current liabilities 227 594 Total non-current liabilities 2,581 3,289 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 15,044 $ 12,615 EQUITY TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 4,096,680 shares issued and outstanding at September 30 and June 30, 2023 12,819 12,819 Paid-in capital 5,126 5,066 Accumulated retained earnings 10,993 10,763 Accumulated other comprehensive income-translation adjustments 554 758 Total Trio-Tech International shareholders' equity 29,492 29,406 Non-controlling interest 163 165 TOTAL EQUITY 29,655 29,571 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 44,699 $ 42,186

Contacts

Company Contact:

Siew Wai Yong

Chairman & CEO

(818) 787-7000

Investor Contact:

Berkman Associates

(310) 927-3108

robert.jacobs@jacobscon.com