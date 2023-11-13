Malaysian utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is inviting applications for the development of a 30 MW (AC) floating PV plant located at a reservoir in the country's east.Malaysian state-owned company TNB has launched a tender for the development of a 30 MW (AC) floating solar project at Chenderoh Reservoir in the country's east. According to tender documents, developers have until 8 Dec. 2023 to submit their proposals for the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) of the plant, which will be located at one of Malaysia's major hydroelectric dams. The south Asian country ...

