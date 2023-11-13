Anzeige
13.11.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Emplicure AB (publ) is updated (573/23)

On October 23, 2023, the shares in Emplicure AB (publ) (the "Company") were
given observation status on the grounds that a number of shareholders in the
Company had decided to form a buyout consortium which controls more than 90
percent of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that the
buyout consortium intended to initiate a compulsory acquisition procedure to
acquire the remaining shares in the Company and request that the Company
applies for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

On November 8, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application
from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments
removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Emplicure AB (publ) (EMPLI, ISIN code
SE0015812391, order book ID 227081). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
