HackerNoon's LearnRepo Now Live on GitHub, HackerNoon and LearnRepo.com

The repo is engineered to prioritize content based on community-determined "reading time created" within the top 1,000 tags on HackerNoon. This approach ensures open access to the most essential and valued resources, stories and posts as determined by HackerNoon's peer-driven community.

EDWARDS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / HackerNoon, the technology publishing company, announced today the availability of LearnRepo, an open source repository designed to simplify access to the most sought-after technology resources, innovations, and stories.





Learn Repo Logo



The LearnRepo orders technology stories by editor-determined subject matters and community-determined time reading created. It is an open source lever within the HackerNoon Story Classification System, according to the READme on Github.

"What to read next is influenced by what we already read," said HackerNoon Founder & CEO David Smooke. "By aggregating, ranking, and qualifying the most read stories by subject matter, we can help people on the internet learn tech subject matters in an efficient order. 'Most read' is a very helpful way to order a list. Over time, I think HackerNoon will release more data about what, where and how tech topics trend across the internet."

Whether a knowledge seeker's interest lies in programming, finance, business, design, or any other subject, Learn Repo streamlines their search for quality content by offering a world of in-depth knowledge, all in one place.

Learn Repo also offers a daily list of meticulously selected stories, making readers' learning experience not only enriching but also engaging. Readers can bookmark the Learn Repo in their browsers or follow the repo on GitHub to access the full spectrum of knowledge available.

Visit LearnRepo.com to learn more.

About HackerNoon

How hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 35k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Start blogging about technology today.



