Sri Lanka's government-owned Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) is inviting applications for the development of 1 MW to 5 MW ground-mounted solar projects - totaling 70 MW - with 20-year power purchase agreements (PPA).The Sri Lankan government's CEB has kicked off a 70 MW ground-mounted solar tender in the South Asian country. According to recently published tender documents, the Sri Lankan-based projects will range from 1 MW to 5 MW and be developed on a 20-year build, own and operate (BOO) basis. The projects will be connected to existing grid substations. These are the 1 MW (AC) Kurunagala grid ...

