Global Telecom Cable Market to Reach a Valuation of USD 128.35 Bn by 2030, Recording a 7.19% CAGR, Driven by Rising Investments in Telecommunication Infrastructure, States Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report released by Kings Research, the global Telecom Cable Market size was recorded at USD 73.71 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow to USD 128.35 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.19% through the forecast period of 2023-2030. Global internet usage is increasing at an exponential rate, which is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow as a result of the increasing use of optical fiber cables for high-speed data transfer worldwide.

The telecom cable is a type of cable used to transmit information over great distances, including phone, data, and video. The design and features of these cables might change depending on the application and can be composed of copper, optical fiber, or other materials. Networks are now even more efficient and reliable due to recent developments in telecommunications cables, including improvements in cable design, new materials, and installation & maintenance technology.

Trending Now: Tamares Telecom Teams Up with Grid Telecom for ANDROMEDA Submarine Cable Venture

Tamares Telecom, a prominent global communications and data services provider specializing in fiber-based technology and a subsidiary of the Aluma Infrastructure Fund, teamed up with Grid Telecom in May 2023. Grid Telecom, the telecommunications arm of Greece's Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO), agreed to collaborate with Tamares for the construction of ANDROMEDA - an advanced subsea optical fiber cable network linking Greece, Cyprus, and Israel.

A new communications route between Europe and the Middle East will be established due to the strategic partnership between Grid Telecom and Tamares Telecom. By creating a different international digital highway, which the regional economy desperately needs, the transcontinental fiber cable system will also provide wholesale customers with cutting-edge connectivity and global reach across the European continent, the Mediterranean, and the Arabian Peninsula.

Competitive Landscape

The global telecom cable market is highly fragmented with the presence of a number of companies. These players are focusing on expansion as their key initiative in order to strengthen their industry footing. For instance, Prysmian Group reaffirmed its commitment to fulfill the rising demand for fiber optic broadband in May 2022 as a result of stimulus plans from the federal and state governments with the aim to expand the fiber optic cable capacity at its North American facilities.

Prominent companies in the global telecom cable market include:

Belden Inc

Coats Group PLC

Commscope Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Hitachi Cable

irix Sdn. Bhd

Securi-Flex Limited

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

HENGTONG GROUP CO., LTD.

The global Telecom Cable Market is segmented as:

By Type

Coaxial Cable

Fiber Optic

Data Center cables

Twisted Pair Cable

LAN Cables

Mobile Networks

Fiber Optic Cable to Gain Traction Due to Rising Need for High-Speed Internet Connectivity

On the basis of type, the fiber optic cable segment is expected to dominate the global telecom cable market, accounting for a valuation of USD 61.91 billion by 2030. The increasing need for high-speed internet connectivity is fueling the uptake of fiber optic cable. These cables offer swifter and more dependable data transmission when compared to conventional copper-based networks. This makes them perfectly suited to cater to the escalating bandwidth demands of contemporary applications and services.

By Application

Telecommunication

Data Centers

CATV

Computer Network

Others

Growing Popularity of Smart Devices in Telecommunication Sector to Boost Demand

On the basis of application, the telecommunication segment is expected to lead the global telecom cable market in the upcoming years with a valuation of USD 45.31 billion by 2030. The segment's growth is bolstered by the increasing capabilities of dependable and fast connections, catering to applications such as video conferencing, online gaming, and cloud computing. This surge is further fueled by the increasing adoption of cable for long-range communication and digital transformation in the telecommunications industry. This trend is underpinned by the popularity of smart devices and the increasing demand for HD video content.

Advancements in Submarine Cables to Drive Telecom Cable Market Expansion

The demand for intercontinental data connectivity is continuing to expand, which has resulted in tremendous growth for submarine cable networks. Manufacturers of telecom cables are at the forefront of this expansion and are essential to the design and production of robust, high-capacity underwater cables. The reliable and safe transfer of enormous volumes of data across continents is made possible by these specialized cables, which are designed to resist the harsh marine environment.

To meet the rising need for worldwide data transmission, manufacturers are concentrating on creating sophisticated materials, innovative designs, and effective manufacturing techniques. For telecom cable makers, the submarine cable market offers tremendous opportunities to support the smooth flow of information in the globally connected world.

Asia Pacific to Lead Telecom Cable Market Due to Rising Investments in Telecommunications Infrastructure

Asia Pacific is likely to be the largest market for telecom cables in the forthcoming years, reaching a valuation of USD 71.24 billion by 2030. The rise in fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) users and investments in telecommunications infrastructure are primarily aiding regional industry growth. The market's expansion is accelerated by the increasing demand for cloud-based technologies with fast connectivity and rising investments in IT infrastructure. Furthermore, the regional market growth is anticipated to be fueled by the increase in demand for reliable connections and fast data transfer in several major nations including China, India, and Japan.

Europe Telecom Cable Market to Experience Significant Growth Due to Surging Number of Submarine Telecommunication Cables

Europe is foreseen to be the 2nd largest market for telecom cables over the forecast period, accounting for a valuation of USD 38.11 billion by 2030. An increase in the number of submarine telecommunications cables linking Europe is contributing to the expansion of the regional market. Fiber-optic technology is typically used in these cables as it offers faster data transfer and more bandwidth for high-speed internet and other data services. These vital cable networks, which are crucial to the operation of the economy and the digital society, have seen major investments in recent years. This is further boosting market growth.

