FedEx Corporation: Appreciating the Gift of Water: Lucy Tomee's Story

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / FedEx Corporation / Providing 'safe' water is about more than access to clean drinking water-it's why FedEx chooses to support organizations like Water Mission, who build safe water solutions for individuals and communities around the world. Lucy Tomee, a member of Morbus' community in Kenya, provides a gut-wrenching testimony about the importance of clean water in a way not often thought of - physical collection of water is sometimes very unsafe but necessary for survival. In her community, gathering water starts with digging a deep well, which means having three people collect water at the site. Unfortunately, many times a well will collapse on those inside, which leaves them trapped. Several community members have lost their lives when a well collapsed, including Lucy's own son.

"When my child was killed, we felt pain, but we still had to use the same spot for there was no alternative water source. Without water, life is very difficult," said Lucy.

In addition to physical safety concerns, Lucy's community has experienced many health-related issues such as typhoid, malaria, and upset stomachs, due to unclean water, until one day, Water Mission installed a best-in-class safe water solution in Lucy's community, brought to them courtesy of FedEx.

"The water has become like a light in this community," said Moses Ng'ania, Water Mission Kenya Country Director.

After the community received clean water, many things started to flourish in addition to the people. Farms are filled with fresh produce, livestock are doing well, poverty and disease have diminished. Chores we take for granted like washing clothes or dishes, have become possible. And for the next generation, school has become easier, with clean water available to support good health and hygiene.

"You exchanged our problems with peace," said Lucy.

FedEx delivers in-kind shipments for Water Mission as part of the company's FedEx Cares "Delivering for Good" initiative, in which FedEx lends its global network and unparalleled logistics expertise to organizations with mission-critical needs and helps communities before, during, and after crises. Learn more about FedEx Cares Delivering for Good initiative here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/802639/appreciating-the-gift-of-water-lucy-tomees-story