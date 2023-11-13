T-ROC Global: T-ROC Partners with Safelink Wireless to Provide Pre-Paid Phones to Eligible Americans

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), the leading provider of people and technology solutions for a global retail market, has partnered with SafeLink Wireless to launch the newest program in its Performance Solutions division.

Millions of Americans cannot afford a smartphone because of barriers such as affordability, multi-year contracts, and hidden fees. Locking people out of phone ownership and even limiting their access to the internet is a problem, but T-ROC's field agents are providing a solution.

SafeLink Wireless, part of the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid wireless brands, is a participating Lifeline service provider. Lifeline is a government-funded program that provides a discount on communication services to those who qualify based on income and/or participation in state or Federal support programs. Through Lifeline, SafeLink subscribers can receive a mobile phone and a monthly discount on their service.

T-ROC is creating sales teams to assist the underprivileged and will employ over 600 front-line salespeople, 43 dedicated district managers, and five regional directors across 12 states including: Washington, California, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Michigan. T-ROC's initiative has already begun in California and Oklahoma with great success.

"Being able to communicate via a phone has a tremendous impact on a person's mental health and overall safety. It can be life changing to have a phone," said Brett Beveridge, CEO and Founder of T-ROC. "Our teams will help to ensure income-eligible qualifying customers get free monthly phone service and airtime. Phones are no longer a privilege these days but rather an essential need."

Benefits to consumers that are now enabled to purchase a phone include voicemail, caller ID, call waiting, 350 free minutes each month, unlimited text messaging, and 4.5GB of data. In addition, if customers meet criteria such as government assistance, lunch programs, Pell grant recipients, or others, SafeLink offers unlimited data of up to 10GB via the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program.

The T-ROC front-line sales team will engage with local communities, set up displays, and interact with customers at government sites and public areas with high foot traffic to encourage affordable sales. T-ROC is hiring positions to support the SafeLink Wireless and Lifeline program in various states. Visit jobs.trocglobal.com to apply.

Anyone interested in the program can visit https://www.affordableconnectivity.gov/do-i-qualify/ to find out if they qualify.

About The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC)

T-ROC is a retail branding and consulting partner that supports companies in navigating through today's retail shopping experience, redefining the power of people and technology. T-ROC offers a unique combination of people-based services, applications, technology management, mystery shopping programs, actionable market research and competitive insights that support the complex needs of assisted selling. T-ROC's expertise and next-generation technology is delivered by a team that's all in to drive sales, optimize performance and deliver measurable ROI for businesses every single day.

About SafeLink Wireless

SafeLink Wireless is a participating service provider in the Lifeline program, providing quality no-contract wireless solutions to value-conscious consumers. SafeLink is part of the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid wireless brands, which includes Straight Talk, Total by Verizon, Visible, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, Walmart Family Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) is one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. For more information on SafeLink Wireless, visit safelinkwireless.com.

