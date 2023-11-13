CSpro (Hong Kong) Limited: CSpro launches issuance, distribution and investment services for security token offerings in Hong Kong and starts accepting applications from potential security token issuers

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CSpro (Hong Kong) Limited (CSpro, formerly Signum Digital Limited), is proud to announce the official launch of its groundbreaking services for issuers and professional investors (as defined by Hong Kong law) of security token offerings (STOs). CSpro is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activities having CE registration number BSH213. As the first primary issuance and distribution platform in Hong Kong specialised exclusively in STOs, CSpro is set to redefine the landscape of regulated structured products linked to real world assets (RWAs).

With its extensive expertise and deep understanding of the digital asset markets, CSpro is set to revolutionise the way professional investors can gain exposure to the rapidly developing market of security tokens backed by RWAs. The CSpro platform will combine cutting-edge technology with strategic partnerships to bring together security token issuers and professional investors through a seamless technology-driven experience and in line with relevant regulatory requirements.

CSpro's launch event at Cyberport on 8th November 2023, CSpro brought together industry leaders, distinguished guests and key stakeholders who are at the forefront of the digital asset markets such as Deloitte, Microsoft, FORMS HK, InvestaX, Finet and Matrixport. Attendees were able to witness the launch ceremony of the CSpro platform and gain insight into the opportunities CSpro is bringing to the Fintech environment in Hong Kong and the future of digital asset investment.

"Tokenization of real world assets has been ranked among the top opportunities in the digital asset space. Big congratulations to CSpro for achieving such great milestone for launching regulated STO services in Hong Kong," commented King Leung, Head of Financial Services and Fintech at InvestHK.

"We are thrilled to introduce CSpro's STO services to the market," said Samson Lee, Founder & CEO of CSpro. "Our mission is to unlock new frontiers in the digital asset space by bringing together token issuers and professional investors through a technology-driven platform to capture the benefits of security tokens backed by RWAs. By leveraging the Coinstreet Global Alliance programme, CSpro can connect with strategic technology and business partners along the STO value chain globally. We believe CSpro is poised to become a leading player in the industry."

Stephen Law, JP, CPPCC National Committee Member and Vice Chairman at Coinstreet Group, commented, "Hong Kong is an ideal base for digital financial services businesses because of its sound regulatory system, prosperous financial ecosystem and superior geographical location, backed by China and connected to the world. Hong Kong enjoys a reputation for financial stability, transparency and investor protection, which enhances the confidence of potential investors in buying and selling security tokens."

"Security tokens are set to provide a valuable additional fund-raising channel for small and medium-sized enterprises," added Martin Sabine, Chairman of Somerley Capital Holdings Limited. "STOs distributed by CSpro, backed by real assets and income streams, are in our view, a medium risk way of participating in these future opportunities."

"Today we are very excited to witness one of our Cyberport's community entrepreneurs, Samson Lee, and his team for bring one of their Web3 ventures to the next level", commented Edmond Lau, Chief Financial Officer at Hong Kong Cyberport.

"CSPro's successful launch of the first primary issuance and distribution platform in Hong Kong specialised exclusively in STOs is a key milestone of HK's virtual asset hub journey in making finance simpler, faster, smarter and safer. We are excited to support CSPro's STO business by the innovative, reliable and secure Web 3.0 Financial Platform empowered by Microsoft," said Alex Chan, CEO of FORMS HK.

Kaman Heung, Director-Private Wealth at Matrixport, parent company of Cactus Custody, commented, "The safe custody of tokenised assets plays a very important role in the digital assets industry. Cactus Custody is a licensed TCSP in Hong Kong and we are excited about the partnership with CSpro to safeguard their investors' assets through our professional security infrastructure and insurance coverage."

Kitty Lo, Chairman of Finet and President of FINMETA said, "STO has become an eye-catching emerging investment track in Hong Kong, we are very pleased to partner with CSpro on market cultivation and investor education."

Sean Brehm, Chairman of Node Nexus Network commented, "Hong Kong has been at the forefront of innovation in defining a regulatory framework for a new kind of asset class, paving the way in providing sound oversight, legitimacy, and transparency. Security tokens will seem normal and ordinary in the next 20 years because of the extraordinary efforts and vision of the leaders here in Hong Kong today."

Dato' Kin Hui, Executive Chairman of Singpoli Investment Bank noted, "CSpro is a forward-thinking leader in the digital asset market and an organization that shares our dedication to regulatory compliance. Together, we aim to drive innovation and unlock new avenues of investment into modern society."

The CSpro platform offers a wide range of benefits, including:

1. One-stop: CSpro offers one-stop service for STO issuers, including project management, as well as managing the tokenization process, listing & distribution, token life-cycle management, investor relations, and coordination services with legal & compliance, other 3rd party professional firms and secondary trading exchanges.

2. Access to Real World Assets: Professional investors can diversify their portfolios by gaining exposure to a variety of RWAs, such as stocks, bonds, cashflows, aircrafts, real estate, arts and collectibles and other tangible assets through tokenized structured products.

3. Efficient and Transparent Transactions: The CSpro platform leverages blockchain technology to facilitate efficient and transparent transactions, enabling seamless issuance, trading, and settlement of security tokens.

4. Cost Efficiency: CSpro provides an alternative path for fundraising for businesses and brings liquidity to RWAs at a competitive cost as compared to conventional financial markets.

5. Global Strategic Partnerships: Leveraging on the Coinstreet Global Alliance partnership program which started in 2017, CSpro is forging strategic partnerships with leading industry players globally, thereby unlocking a vast network of opportunities and providing investors with access to a wide range of investment options.

CSpro is now accepting applications from potential security token issuers of STOs for providing issuance and distribution services for STOs to professional investors.

About CSpro (Hong Kong) Limited

Formerly Signum Digital Limited, CSpro is a joint venture between Coinstreet Holdings Limited, an award-winning technology financial services group focused in the digital asset sector, and Somerley Capital Holdings Limited, a leading financial services group in Hong Kong. CSpro provides issuance and distribution services for security token offerings to professional investors (as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance) and is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activities having CE registration number BSH213.

For more information, please visit https://hk.cspro.io

About Coinstreet Holdings Limited

Founded in 2017, Coinstreet is an award-winning financial services and professional consulting firm focused in the Digital Asset sector. Coinstreet offers innovative fintech services, and business and operation solutions, covering four key business segments including: Tokenization Business, Asset Management, Web3 Enterprise Solutions, and Ecosystem Development. Coinstreet is a co-organizer of TADS Awards ( www.tadsawards.org ) - the world's first international award for Tokenized Assets and Digitized Securities sector, and is a co-organizer of the Digital Asset Series ( www.digitalassetseries.org ) - a series of seminars that provides free education for the general public about the ever-growing landscape of digital assets and facilitate mass adoption.

For more information on Coinstreet, visit https://coinstreet.group

About Somerley Capital Holdings Limited

Somerley is an integrated financial services provider licensed to conduct Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities), Type 6 (advising on corporate finance), Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and, through its subsidiaries, is principally engaged in providing corporate finance advisory services in Hong Kong and Beijing.

For more information on Somerley, visit https://www.somerleycapital.com/en/

