Arix Bioscience PLC: Portfolio Company Aura Biosciences Announces Closing of USD99 million Public Offering of Common Stock

DJ Arix Bioscience PLC: Portfolio Company Aura Biosciences Announces Closing of USD99 million Public Offering of Common Stock 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Correction: Portfolio Company Aura Biosciences Announces Closing of USD99 million Public Offering of Common Stock 
13-Nov-2023 / 16:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Portfolio Company Aura Biosciences Announces Closing of USD99 million Public Offering of Common Stock 
 
LONDON, 13 November 2023: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital 
company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, notes that its Core Portfolio company, Aura 
Biosciences (NASDAQ: AURA) ("Aura"), has announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 11,000,000 shares 
of its common stock at a price to the public of USD9.00 per share. 
 
Aura received net proceeds from the Offering, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated 
offering expenses, of approximately USD92.6 million. Aura intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together 
with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to advance the clinical development of belzupacap 
sarotalocan for the treatment of choroidal melanoma and choroidal metastasis, to develop the platform and for general 
corporate purposes. Aura believes that the net proceeds from this offering, together with its existing cash, cash 
equivalents and marketable securities, will enable it to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure 
requirements into the second half of 2026. 
 
Arix holds 1,508,483 shares in Aura. The holding value of these shares will continue to be determined by the market 
price of Aura's shares. 
 
The full text from Aura's announcement can be accessed on the Aura Biosciences website here: https:// 
ir.aurabiosciences.com/press-releases 
 
[ENDS] 
 
Enquiries 
For more information on Arix, please contact: 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
+44 (0)20 7290 1050 
ir@arixbioscience.com 
 
Powerscourt Group 
Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson 
+44 (0)20 7250 1446 
arix@powerscourt-group.com 
 
 
 
About Arix Bioscience plc 
Arix Bioscience plc is a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology 
companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. 
 
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help 
accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this 
exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  284573 
EQS News ID:  1772109 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1772109&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2023 11:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

