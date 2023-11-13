EQS-News: SUSE S.A.
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
SUSE S.A.
VOTING RESULTS OF THE COMPANY'S EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 13 NOVEMBER 2023
The Company held its Extraordinary General Meeting in relation to the merger on Monday 13 November 2023. The results of the Extraordinary General Meeting are set out below.
1 Only shares issued at the Record Date (30 October 2023) give the respective shareholders the right to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting. No shares have been issued after the Record Date. The calculation of the percentage of issued shares present or represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting is therefore based on the number of issued shares as at the Record Date.
* Abstentions are not considered in the calculation as per standard practices.
