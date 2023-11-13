DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 17/11/2023

Amundi Asset Management (USAU, USAL) Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 17/11/2023 13-Nov-2023 / 17:30 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 17/11/2023

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 17/11/2023. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information.

Receiving ETFs First Trading ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock day of the CCY Currency Exchange Receiving ETF (at Open) Amundi MSCI USA ESG ------------ Climate Net Zero MSCI USA ESG Broad IE000QQ8Z0D8 Physical Ambition CTB UCITS ETF CTB Select Net 0,09% EUR Dist Total Return Index -------------------- Absorbed ETFs ETF Trading Stock Last Trading day ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges of the Absorbed ETF (at Close) USAU London LN USD Stock 16/11/2023 Exchange Lyxor MSCI USA ESG MSCI USA ESG Broad USAL London FR0010296061 Physical Broad CTB (DR) CTB Select Net 0,09% EUR LN GBX Stock 16/11/2023 UCITS ETF - Dist Total Return Index Exchange 16/11/2023 -------- 16/11/2023

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 16/11/2023 at close.

- Effective 17/11/2023 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

- Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 16/11/2023 Merger Effective Date 17/11/2023

