Montag, 13.11.2023
Die nächste 5.000%-Kursrakete vor Abflug?
WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
Tradegate
13.11.23
18:54 Uhr
52,90 Euro
-0,70
-1,31 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,9053,3019:37
52,9053,3019:37
Dow Jones News
13.11.2023 | 18:01
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 17/11/2023

DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 17/11/2023 

Amundi Asset Management (USAU, USAL) 
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 17/11/2023 
13-Nov-2023 / 17:30 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 17/11/2023

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 17/11/2023. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information. 

Receiving ETFs 
                                                    First Trading 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME        Index       TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock  day of the 
                                     CCY    Currency Exchange Receiving ETF 
                                                    (at Open) 
             Amundi MSCI USA ESG                 ------------ 
             Climate Net Zero    MSCI USA ESG Broad 
IE000QQ8Z0D8 Physical  Ambition CTB UCITS ETF CTB Select Net   0,09% EUR 
             Dist          Total Return Index      -------------------- 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                    ETF    Trading Stock   Last Trading day 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME      Index        TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges of the Absorbed 
                                                   ETF (at Close) 
                                      USAU      London 
                                      LN   USD   Stock   16/11/2023 
                                              Exchange 
             Lyxor MSCI USA ESG MSCI USA ESG Broad      USAL      London 
FR0010296061 Physical  Broad CTB (DR)   CTB Select Net   0,09% EUR LN   GBX   Stock   16/11/2023 
             UCITS ETF - Dist  Total Return Index              Exchange 
                                                   16/11/2023 
                                      -------- 
                                                   16/11/2023

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 16/11/2023 at close.

- Effective 17/11/2023 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

- Timetable of the merger: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 16/11/2023 
Merger Effective Date                   17/11/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     FR0010296061, FR0010296061 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     USAU, USAL 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 284574 
EQS News ID:  1772135 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1772135&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2023 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
