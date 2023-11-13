The "Global Markets for Transformers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes different transformer types, capacity ratings, phases, insulation types, mounting locations, end-use industries, and regional market development of transformers. Furthermore, we also segment the market analysis by major countries in this report, such as the U.S., China, Germany, India, and others, where the opportunities for transformers are lucrative.

Additionally, it offers a glimpse into the future market scenarios, patent analysis, leading company profiles, and product types. Get equipped with valuable insights, appreciate the complex market interplays, and prioritize strategic decisions for your business's sustained growth and success.

Also, the report consists of a patent analysis for the transformer market, representing a significant investment area for investors.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global transformers market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by type, capacity rating, phase, insulation type, end-use industry, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of this market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic study of Porter's Analysis and PESTLE Analysis for relevant geographic regions in the global transformer industry

Insight into the recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segment, increasing investment on R&D activities to develop low-cost advanced transformer technologies, market development strategies, and company value share analysis

Identification of major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration

Review of key patent grants and significant allotments of recent patents across each major category

Descriptive company profiles of the market leading players, including ABB Ltd., BHEL, DAIHEN Corp., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp. and Siemens AG

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 206 Forecast Period 2022 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $49.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $81.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Celme S.R.L.

Cg Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Daihen Corp.

Eaton Corporation plc

General Electric Co.

Hammond Power Solutions

Hyosung Heavy Industries

Hyundai Electric Energy Systems Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Huapeng Transformer Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Toshiba Energy Systems Solutions Corporation

Weg

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Market Overview

3.2 Classification of Insulating Materials Used in Transformers

3.3 Necessity of Upgrading Oil Transformers

3.4 Signs That Indicate Transformer Needs Maintenance

3.5 Different Types of Transformer Failure Modes

3.6 Causes of Failures in Transformer by Type

3.7 Transformers Types

3.8 Value Chain Analysis for the Transformers Market

3.9 Porter's Five Forces Model

3.10 PESTLE Analysis

3.11 Covid-19's Impact on the Global Transformer Market

3.12 Russia Ukraine War Impact on the Global Transformer Market

Chapter 4 Global Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Current Market Trends

4.5 Market Opportunities

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Market by Type

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Capacity Rating

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Market by Capacity Rating

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Phase

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Market by Phase

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Insulation Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Market, by Insulation Type

8.2.1 Solid

8.2.2 Oil

8.2.3 Gas

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Mounting Location

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Market by Mounting Location

9.2.1 Pad Mounted

9.2.2 Pole Mounted

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Market by End-Use Industry

10.2.1 Residential and Commercial

10.2.2 Industrial

10.2.3 Power Utilities

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 European Market

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Rest of the World Market

Chapter 12 Patent Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Descriptions of Patents on Transformers

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Analysis

13.4 Product Mapping Analysis

13.5 Key Developments

13.6 List of Resources for Transformers

