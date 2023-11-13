VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Press release

13 November 2023. Vente-unique.com, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuer Issuer identifier code Day of transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average daily share acquisition price Market vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 10/11/2023 FR0010766667 443 10.95 ALXP

Next publication: FY 2022-2023 results, Tuesday 9 January 2024

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Created in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 2.3 million customers since its launch. In 2023, Vente-unique.com generated revenues of €202 million, up 18%.

ACTUS finance & communication Jérôme Fabreguettes Leib Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt Investor relations Press relations vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr + 33 1 53 67 36 78 + 33 1 53 67 36 32

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lmltlpSXl2qYnnFqlMpuZpVqbJhmw5WcapebxZJtasebbG1gyWtinMXIZnFjnW1n

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-82881-vu_cp_rachat_actions_06-10_11_2023_eng.pdf