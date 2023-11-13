Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
13.11.2023 | 18:53
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SES-IMAGOTAG: Disclosure of share buyback transactions

Disclosure of share buyback transactions

In compliance with share buyback regulations, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, SES-imagotag discloses the following transactions carried out on Monday 6 November to Wednesday 8 November 2023 under the buyback program authorized by the 14th resolution of the SES-imagotag shareholders' meeting of 23 June 2023 and announced on 30 October 2023:

  1. Aggregate disclosure per day and per market
Name of the issuerDay of transactionISIN CodeTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros)Market (MIC Code)
SES-imagotag06/11/2023FR00102828226,338107.3877XPAR
SES-imagotag06/11/2023FR00102828221,599106.9751CEUX
SES-imagotag06/11/2023FR0010282822497107.0342TQEX
SES-imagotag06/11/2023FR0010282822385107.3616AQEU
SES-imagotag07/11/2023FR00102828221,998107.1515XPAR
SES-imagotag07/11/2023FR0010282822681107.1095CEUX
SES-imagotag07/11/2023FR0010282822233106.7871TQEX
SES-imagotag07/11/2023FR0010282822105107.0267AQEU
SES-imagotag08/11/2023FR00102828221,770104.3907XPAR
SES-imagotag08/11/2023FR0010282822530104.1868CEUX
SES-imagotag08/11/2023FR0010282822100104.0120TQEX
SES-imagotag08/11/2023FR0010282822100103.9660AQEU
Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros)
Total14,336106.7344
  1. Detailed presentation of transactions

A detailed presentation of the above transactions can be found on the following pages of this communication.

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION

improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking.

VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment A of the Euronext Paris exchange and is included in the SBF 120 index.

Ticker symbol: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SES

www.ses-imagotag.com

Investor Relations contact:

Labrador - Raquel Lizarraga / +33 (0)6 46 71 55 20 / raquel.lizarraga.ext@ses-imagotag.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mJ1vlp1uZGedlp5uk8mabGhkaWaUxWCWZpKcx2qcacibaGmTlG+WbZ3LZnFjnmVr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-82905-ses-imagotag_share_buyback_nov13_vf.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
